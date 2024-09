The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, next to the dictator Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

The president of the National Assembly (AN) of Venezuela, the Chavista Jorge Rodríguez, proposed a resolution this Wednesday (11) for the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro to break relations with Spain.

The proposal was made after the Spanish Congress of Deputies earlier approved a motion to recognize opposition leader Edmundo González as president of Venezuela and to ask the administration of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to do the same.

“That all diplomatic, commercial and consular relations be immediately severed, that all representatives of the Spanish government leave here,” said Rodríguez during an AN session on Wednesday, according to information from the newspaper El País.

The Chavista leader, who was the coordinator of Maduro’s last campaign, also called for flights between the two countries to be banned.

“We are facing a case in which history unfolds as a tragedy and repeats itself as a tragicomedy. It is inconceivable that there are human beings with a level of intelligence who would think of repeating in such a short space of time one of the greatest political, diplomatic and interventionist mistakes that have ever occurred in the history of the planet,” he added, referring to the recognition by the United States, the European Union, Brazil and other countries of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela in 2019.

Pedro Sánchez signaled that he will not comply with the resolution of the Spanish Congress because he maintains the position that he will not recognize González as president of Venezuela until there is consensus in the European Union on the issue.

Over the weekend, González, who had an arrest warrant issued against him by the Chavista justice system, traveled to Spain to receive political asylum.

The Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says that the July 28 presidential election in Venezuela was won by Maduro. The opposition claims that González won the race and has published copies of the voting records to prove it.