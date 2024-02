Chavismo's number 2, Diosdado Cabello (center), at a political event in Caracas in early February | Photo: EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Chavismo's number 2, Diosdado Cabello, first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the party of Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship, said this Monday (19) that the United Nations should be concerned about the “genocide of the Palestinian people” and not with matters from the South American country.

Last week, the Venezuelan dictatorship ordered the suspension of the activities of the local technical advisory office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the departure of its employees from the country.

Nicolás Maduro's regime alleged that they “interfered in internal matters”, after questioning the disappearance for a few days and the arrest of lawyer and activist Rocío San Miguel, later presented in court without the right to private legal representation.

“The UN should be concerned with more serious issues and raise its flags to reject the genocide against the Palestinian people, they do nothing, but they are worried about what happens in Venezuela,” Cabello said this Monday, during a press conference at PSUV headquarters, according to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website. “These gentlemen thought we were a colony.”

The number 2 of Chavismo was dismissive about the possibility of some retaliation for the closure of the UN office, which since 2019 had been investigating human rights violations in Venezuela.

“We don’t know what retaliation could be taken (…), but well, the UN is controlled by the United States and we can expect any madness,” said Cabello.