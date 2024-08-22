The Venezuelan regime said on Thursday (22) that the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) confirming the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential election of July 28, a result questioned by the majority opposition and many countries, represented an outcome to the accusations of fraud in the electoral process.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil told state broadcaster VTV that the Electoral Chamber’s decision “closes a chapter,” despite criticism from inside and outside the country about the lack of impartiality of the TSJ, controlled by judges aligned with Chavismo.

“It is clear, the entire process is well described, how it was carried out, the details of the electoral process. And it is very important that the world knows that the Constitution, the Rule of Law, the institutions triumphed,” said the foreign minister minutes after the president of the TSJ, Caryslia Rodríguez, read the decision that validates Maduro’s victory.

Gil stated that this election “awakened a really important interest” in the world, to which he demanded respect and “non-interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs.”

According to him, the TSJ decision demonstrates that the announced victory of Chavismo is “a result aligned with the will and needs of the Venezuelan people”, which can also be confirmed “in the social, economic and political peace” that, according to him, exists in the country – despite the thousands of arrests and dozens of deaths in the post-election protests.

After the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Maduro’s victory, protests erupted across Venezuela, while the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), denounced fraud and claimed that its candidate, Edmundo González, won by a wide margin.

The Chavista leader asked the TSJ to validate the electoral result, a task that the judges completed in 22 days in a process that excluded representatives of the PUD, while the bloc continues to demand that the CNE publish the detailed results, something that was contemplated in the electoral schedule, but was not fulfilled.

Although the government considers the electoral “chapter” closed, much of the international community has called for the publication of detailed results, while some countries, such as the United States and Argentina, have recognized González as the winner of the dispute.

