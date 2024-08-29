Venezuela’s Public Ministry (MP) announced this Thursday (29) that it has summoned for the third time the presidential candidate of the main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, as part of an investigation against him related to the allegation of electoral fraud by the anti-Chavista campaign, and threatened to issue an arrest warrant.

The MP made the announcement in a post on Instagram, in which it released the summons document.

The agency warned that if he does not appear again on the indicated date, “an arrest warrant will be issued”, considering that he is “at risk of flight”.

The investigation against González is related to the publication of a webpage on which the opposition released 83.5% of the electoral records collected by inspectors and members of the polling stations on the night of the presidential elections, to support the allegation of fraud in the July 28 elections, according to the MP.

The largest opposition bloc, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), released the results, which the government has called “false”, after the National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Nicolás Maduro the winner of the elections, which was questioned by several countries, some of which support González’s claim that he won by a wide margin.

For this reason, the MP summoned the PUD candidate – the first time for Monday and, when he did not appear, summoned him for Tuesday, when he also did not appear – for “alleged practice of the crimes of usurpation of functions, falsification of public documents, instigation to disobey the laws, computer crimes, association to commit crimes and conspiracy”.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Tarek William Saab explained that Venezuelan jurisprudence allows a person to be subpoenaed up to three times.

Content edited by: Fabio Galão