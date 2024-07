Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab released a report without reporting the injuries suffered by protesters | Photo: EFE/Henry Chirinos

At least 749 people have been detained in Venezuela in the last few hours, after numerous protests were registered in various regions of the country against the questioned result of Sunday’s elections (28), through which the National Electoral Council (CNE), equipped by Chavismo, confirmed dictator Nicolás Maduro in power for another six years.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab presented this Tuesday (30) an assessment of the actions of the security forces in the context of these demonstrations. He claimed that 48 police officers and soldiers were injured and one member of the Armed Forces died “as a result of shots fired by these protesters” in the state of Aragua (north).

Saab did not speak about the injuries suffered by the protesters, who were repelled with tear gas and pellets used by the public force, according to the EFE news agency in Caracas.

The organization Doctors for Health estimated the total number of people injured in the demonstrations at 84.

A report by the NGO Foro Penal indicated that the post-electoral repression undertaken by Chavismo resulted in six murders committed by security forces.

According to the organization, the deaths occurred in the states of Aragua, Táchira, Yaracuy and Zulia. Two of the victims were minors and the others were between 19 and 40 years old. (With EFE Agency)