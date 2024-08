Tarek Saab said González will be subpoenaed to testify about Venezuelan opposition website with records proving Maduro’s electoral defeat | Photo: EFE/Henry Chirinos

Venezuela’s attorney general, Chavista Tarek William Saab, reported this Friday (23) that the main opposition candidate in the recent presidential election in the country, Edmundo González, will be summoned in an investigation for contempt and disobedience of the law.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation for contempt and disobedience of the law against Edmundo González Urrutia. In the next few hours, he will be summoned so that he can give statements about his authorship, where he declares himself responsible for the page that usurped functions of the CNE [Conselho Nacional Eleitoral]”, said Saab at a press conference, according to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website.

On August 7, Saab had announced an investigation against opponents of Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship due to a website where copies of voting records proving González’s victory in the July 28 presidential election were made available.

In the decision ratifying Maduro’s “victory” on Thursday (22), the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ) and of the Electoral Chamber of the court, Chavista Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, ordered the Attorney General’s Office, “in view of the anxiety caused in the population”, to investigate the alleged crimes of usurpation of functions, instigation to disobey the laws, computer crimes, association to commit crime and falsification of documents due to the dissemination of the minutes carried out by the opposition on its website.

At the press conference, Saab said he had received a certified copy of the TSJ decision and that it would be attached to the investigation against González.