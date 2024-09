Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Interior Affairs, Justice and Peace of the Nicolás Maduro dictatorship, during a Chavista rally in Caracas at the end of August | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, also Minister of Interior Affairs, Justice and Peace under the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, criticized a motion approved by the Spanish Congress of Deputies to recognize opposition leader Edmundo González as president of the South American country.

“Spain does not have to say anything about Venezuela’s internal affairs, since our country is independent and stopped being a colony more than 300 years ago,” said the Chavista on Wednesday (11), during a congress “against fascism” organized by the Psuv, reported the website Efecto Cocuyo.

“They want to interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs, they think we are a colony and that they are an empire. We expelled them from here 300 years ago and we will expel them again every time they try to interfere with Venezuela, them and any imperialist,” said Cabello.

The motion approved this Wednesday in the Spanish Congress of Deputies had been proposed by the conservative and opposition Popular Party (PP) and in addition to stipulating the recognition of the house to González, it also asks the administration of the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, to do the same.

The socialist leader maintains the position that he will not recognize González as president of Venezuela until there is consensus in the European Union on the issue.

Over the weekend, González, who had an arrest warrant issued against him by the Chavista justice system, traveled to Spain to receive political asylum.

The Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) says that the July 28 presidential election in Venezuela was won by Maduro. The opposition claims that González won the race and has published copies of the voting records to prove it.