According to Henrique Capriles’ party, sabotage at a rally and attacks against supporters in Apure were the seventh attack against the pre-candidate or supporters since the end of May | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

Members of the campaign of Henrique Capriles, one of the Venezuelan opposition pre-candidates for the 2024 presidential election, denounced that Chavista militants sabotaged a rally in the state of Apure, on the border with Colombia.

According to the Efecto Cocuyo website, a member of Caprilles’ party reported in a video this Tuesday (15) how the sabotage took place.

“The Chavista government ordered the destruction of everything so that the act of Henrique Capriles Radonski would not take place. […]. They took chairs away, broke chairs, damaged sound equipment, burned all the decorations,” he said.

An opposition deputy, Luis Lippa, added in another video that Capriles supporters were attacked by “coletivos” before the pre-candidate’s arrival and blamed the attacks on the governor of Apure, Chavista Eduardo Piñate. Capriles’ party said this was the seventh attack against the candidate or supporters since late May.

In addition to the disqualifications of opponents, which affect Capriles himself, groups linked to the dictator Nicolás Maduro have increased attacks and threats against pre-candidates of the opposition primaries, which will be held on October 22.

Over the weekend, pre-candidate Delsa Solórzano reported receiving messages with death threats; Earlier, former congresswoman María Corina Machado had reported that she was the victim of intimidation, including by the Venezuelan Armed Forces.