The Venezuelan Public Ministry, dominated by Chavismo, confirmed on Monday night (2) that the country’s Justice Department issued an arrest warrant against former opposition candidate Edmundo González.

“The court of first instance in control functions at the national level agrees with a seizure order against Edmundo González Urrutia for serious crimes,” the MP noted on its Instagram account.

The publication was made a few minutes after the news broke that assistant prosecutor Luis Ernesto Dueñez Reyes had requested the arrest of the opposition leader on suspicion of six crimes: usurpation of functions, falsification of public documents, instigation to disobey the law, conspiracy, sabotage to damage systems and criminal association.

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed outrage at the arrest warrant for González.

“They have lost all sense of reality. By threatening the president-elect, they are only succeeding in uniting us more and increasing the support of Venezuelans and the world for Edmundo González,” Machado wrote in X, according to information from the Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional.

The exact whereabouts of González are unknown, as he has not made any public appearances for weeks. On August 19, dictator Nicolás Maduro said that the opposition leader had been “a fugitive from justice” since the 3rd, although there had been no request or arrest warrant for him or Machado.

The dictator also stated that González was “stuck in a cave and preparing his escape from Venezuela”, with the aim of taking “money to Miami”.

González had been summoned three times by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office to testify in an investigation into who was responsible for an opposition website that made copies of the voting records for the July 28 presidential election available.

These documents prove that González won the election, contrary to the official result of the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), also controlled by the Maduro regime.

González did not respond to any of the summonses and Attorney General Tarek William Saab had said that he would request his arrest if he did not appear for the third and final summons, scheduled for Friday (30).