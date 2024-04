Flag of FARC dissidents in a village in the department of Cauca, in southwestern Colombia | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Guzmán

The United States Court sentenced retired Venezuelan general Clíver Antonio Alcalá Cordones to 260 months in prison for helping the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla, which signed a peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2016.

The sentence was announced by New York District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein. Alcalá had surrendered to American authorities in 2020 and pleaded guilty before the United States Court in June 2023.

“As a high-ranking member of the Venezuelan military and the Cártel de Los Soles, Clíver Antonio Alcalá Cordones and his co-conspirators sought to weaponize cocaine while helping the FARC arm its members and ship tons of drugs to the United States . Alcalá Cordones corrupted his own country's vital institutions by helping the FARC flood our country with cocaine – but no more. Instead, he will now spend more than two decades in a United States prison,” said prosecutor Damian Williams, in a statement released by the US Department of Justice.

According to the prosecution, from 2006 onwards, Alcalá used his position to, among other acts, prevent FARC members and associates from being arrested; he provided protection, including freedom of movement, for guerrilla members trafficking cocaine; provided high-powered weapons; directly participated in the distribution of drugs; and personally intervened to ensure that large shipments were not seized by law enforcement authorities in Venezuela. In return, he received millions of dollars in bribes.

Now 62 years old, Alcalá participated in the failed coup attempt against Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Perez in February 1992, led by Hugo Chávez. He held commands in the dictator's governments and left the Venezuelan Army in July 2013, when Nicolás Maduro had already come to power.