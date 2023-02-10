The economic disaster of Chavismo in Venezuela is so great that the government celebrated the fact that the country ended 2022 with an inflation of 305.7%, one of the highest in the world, but which represented less than half of that seen in the previous year, when the accumulated change in prices was 660%.

By the end of 2021, Venezuela had gotten rid of hyperinflation, having completed 12 months with monthly variations below 50%. In previous years, the country had faced absurd inflation rates, registering a price increase of an unbelievable 130,060% in 2018.

The sharp drop in inflation was caused by decisions such as curbs on public spending and restrictions on credit. “I can declare politically, with the result of managing inflation between the months of September, October, November and December, which was single digits with a downward trend, that Venezuela is emerging from the state of hyperinflation,” said dictator Nicolás Maduro. in January last year.

However, the country appears to be on the verge of slipping back into hyperinflation. When disclosing the inflation for 2022 in January, the independent body Observatorio Venezuelano de Financeiras (OVF) had already warned that, despite the better cumulative result compared to 2021, in December the Venezuelan rate stood at 37.2%, 15.3 points percentages more in relation to November and the highest level in 22 months.

This week, the OVF announced that the inflationary acceleration continued in January, with a monthly rate of 39.4% and an interannual variation of 440%.

“These figures suggest that the Venezuelan economy has entered a phase of sharp acceleration of inflation, as an expression of the macroeconomic instability that has been observed, mainly because the government has not been able to continue to maintain the stability of the exchange rate that it applied until August 2022”, pointed out the observatory in a statement.

“As a result of higher levels of inflation, public sector wages have been pulverized,” added the OVF. In January, thousands of Venezuelan civil servants took to the streets of the country’s main cities to demand a readjustment in their wages, eroded by inflation.

The observatory pointed out that the appreciation of the dollar, both in the parallel exchange rate (which is taken into account by Venezuelan companies) and in the official exchange rate, which the government had been holding back with exchange rate interventions, is one of the main factors in the acceleration of inflation. In 2022, the bolivar accumulated a 73% devaluation against the US currency, in a highly dollarized economy.

“[…] exchange rates, both parallel and official, have shown a significant upward trend that feeds back with expectations of devaluation and inflation generated in the absence of an economic program that promotes stability and growth”, highlighted the observatory.

“Thus, the economy is unanchored and without a clear reference to guide price formation in view of the abandonment of the exchange rate anchor, due to the loss of international reserves that the BCV [Banco Central da

Venezuela] registered during the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. Therefore, Venezuela faces a clear danger of entering again a moment of hyperinflation”, warned the OVF.

In an interview with the Colombian channel NTN24, Venezuelan economist José Manuel Puentes said that the Chavista regime “artificially anchored the exchange rate” and that the country should not leave the cycle of high inflation rates until there is political openness.

“There is no way to give macroeconomic stability to Venezuela and, above all, change it, if it does not achieve a minimum of social peace and political agreements”, he justified. “No one believes in the exchange [oficial] because it is very cheap, the government has some inconsistencies in economic policy and the Central Bank of the country has the lowest level of international reserves in the world”, he added.