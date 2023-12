Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

A deputy from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), of which the dictator Nicolás Maduro is a member, has made several anti-Semitic posts in recent days on his official account on X (formerly Twitter) where he openly praises the Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler and attacks the State of Israel and the Jews.

Alberto Aranguibel, who represents the state of Miranda and is part of the Venezuelan Parliament's Permanent Committee on Popular Power and Communication, stated in one of his publications that Hitler “did not deserve to have given up life so prematurely” and that “he had a lot left to do with his great work for the benefit of humanity.”

Aranguibel's profile on X, who identifies himself as a Chavista, is full of posts with hateful messages directed at Jews.

In another publication, the Chavista even wrote that “what Hitler did yesterday against the Jews was correct. There is no other interpretation”, in reference to the Holocaust, the genocide of 6 million Jews during the German Nazi regime. Additionally, Aranguibel also reposted a response from a user that said, “Totally agree. Jews are enemies of the world.”

The Chavista deputy's posts were repudiated by the Simón Wiesenthal Center, an international human rights organization that confronts racism, xenophobia, discrimination, terrorism and anti-Semitism. According to information from the Argentine portal Infobaethe center's Latin American office wrote in its account on democracy and coexistence in diversity are absent”.