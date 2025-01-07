The Maduro government ratified, for the fifth consecutive year, Jorge Rodríguez, brother of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, as president of the Chavista National Assembly. The first thing he did was threaten to declare any foreigner who is not authorized to enter Venezuela as an ”invader”.



01/06/2025



Updated 01/07/2025 at 04:17h.





The militarization and restriction of access to Caracas imposed by the government of Nicolás Maduro to shield itself from its third inauguration on January 10 affects not only the former presidents who plan to accompany the elected president of the opposition Edmundo González Urrutia, …









