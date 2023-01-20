Chavismo wants to regulate NGOs through Law: threat from Diosdado Cabello

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cabello proposes the regulation of financing.
Cabello proposes the regulation of financing.
The proposal will be taken to the national parliament with an official majority.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Once again, the ruling party in Venezuela shows the possibility of controlling by law, which refers to the financing of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), which have a strong presence in the country.
(Also read: Venezuelan opposition Parliament appoints a new ‘ambassador’ in the United States)
In his television program, the deputy and second of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, announced that next week the ruling party will present a bill to investigate the financing of NGOs before the National Assembly.
Cabello insisted that most of these organizations receive money from the United States, a country that he accused of not delivering the frozen resources that belong to Venezuela.
NGOs in Venezuela play an important role as far as the social agenda is concerned. One of the most emblematic, as Provea preferred not to comment on it.
In addition to local NGOs, United Nations agencies also work in the country. In the latest UN report, the number of hunger in Venezuela was more than 6 million.
“In South America, Venezuela had the highest prevalence of undernourishment (22.9 percent), which in absolute numbers is equivalent to 6.5 million people,” says the report “Regional Panorama of Food and Nutrition Security in Latin America 2022” prepared by various United Nations agencies and published this Wednesday.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Chavismo #regulate #NGOs #Law #threat #Diosdado #Cabello
Leave a Reply