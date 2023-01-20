Friday, January 20, 2023
Chavismo wants to regulate NGOs through Law: threat from Diosdado Cabello

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in World
Cabello proposes the regulation of financing.

The proposal will be taken to the national parliament with an official majority.

Once again, the ruling party in Venezuela shows the possibility of controlling by law, which refers to the financing of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), which have a strong presence in the country.

In his television program, the deputy and second of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, Diosdado Cabello, announced that next week the ruling party will present a bill to investigate the financing of NGOs before the National Assembly.

Cabello insisted that most of these organizations receive money from the United States, a country that he accused of not delivering the frozen resources that belong to Venezuela.

NGOs in Venezuela play an important role as far as the social agenda is concerned. One of the most emblematic, as Provea preferred not to comment on it.

In addition to local NGOs, United Nations agencies also work in the country. In the latest UN report, the number of hunger in Venezuela was more than 6 million.

“In South America, Venezuela had the highest prevalence of undernourishment (22.9 percent), which in absolute numbers is equivalent to 6.5 million people,” says the report “Regional Panorama of Food and Nutrition Security in Latin America 2022” prepared by various United Nations agencies and published this Wednesday.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

