The political purge that the government of Nicolás Maduro has started under the anti-corruption slogan and that has already led to important political cadres and public managers in prison, is unprecedented in the history of Chavismo. At the epicenter of the storms, tacitly indicated, and in total silence, is Tareck El Aissami, until recently one of the most powerful pillars of the revolutionary scaffolding.

The ongoing anti-corruption process is the daily talk and the topic of conversation par excellence in the streets, most of the time in a sarcastic and incredulous manner. The official radio and television prudently advance the information, but indignation, if not disappointment, boils on social networks.

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, has declared that 51 people – including senior officials and businessmen linked to the regime – will have to appear before the courts for there being “evidence elements” that indicate that they are part of a fraudulent plot to divert funds. of the republic in the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and the steel company Corporación Venezolana de Guayana. Saab reported that 262 more officials are being prosecuted and investigated.

Almost all of the known defendants -Hugbel Roa, Pedro Maldonado, Joselit Ramírez- are personally close to the former Minister of Energy and Petroleum and former Vice President of the Economic Area, El Aissami, whose whereabouts are unknown. The last to be arrested was Hugo Cabezas, also from El Aissami’s political environment. Cabezas was president of Saime, the office of national identification services; He is a current director of the Cartones Venezolanos company, linked to the CVG, and was Governor of Trujillo State. Saab did not want to advance information about a possible trial of El Aissami himself.

The amounts diverted in illegal businesses on this occasion have been calculated at three billion dollars. Nicolás Maduro himself stated that he felt “outraged” at such conduct, and promised that, at the end of the investigations, the money would be reinvested in government works and social management.

Although it is not the first, nor the most serious of the voluminous file of corruption cases in the years of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, the revolutionary commanders intend to recover ground and legitimacy before their militancy with an unusually Jacobin tone regarding public morality. Some circumstance seems to have fired the fuse to open the internal hunt.

“Internal balances are complex within Chavismo,” says political scientist and writer Colette Capriles. “Maduro goes ahead with this initiative, not for a moral issue, but a political one. The excesses of El Aissami and the rest of the leaders have endangered the ruling coalition itself. Maduro has been short of income for a while, social discontent is increasing, he has plans to make social investments that will allow him to face the next elections with prospects of victory, and he has discovered that he lacked money. Maduro feels that he can direct this initiative and obtain political benefits with it, consolidating his authority.

Stefania Vitale, an academic at the Center for Development Studies and the Central University of Venezuela, has a similar appreciation. “I think there was surprise at the magnitude of the amounts, and that may have been combined with the tensions of the moment. Here there are money needs, but it is a matter, above all, of political economy. Maduro is looking to reorient things with his decisions.

In the past there was an enormous number of detachments for ideological reasons within the ruling party –Luis Miquilena, Henri Falcón, Ernesto Alvarenga, Gustavo Márquez, Rodrigo Cabezas-; or due to political, legal and personal disagreements, such as Andrés Izarra, Gabriela Ramírez, Luisa Ortega Díaz or Miguel Rodríguez Torres.

The crises due to corruption, despite the multiple complaints, legislative investigations and journalistic reports that have documented it in recent years, have not been relevant at all, and only those that have had political utility for Miraflores have been exploited. Former Defense Minister Raúl Baduel, an influential leader in the barracks, personally at odds with his former friend Hugo Chávez, was taken to jail on corruption charges, even though it was very obvious that there was an interest in getting him out of the way and dimming the influence. of the. Jorge Giordani, Hugo Chávez’s personal tutor, and for years his Minister of Planning, ended up execrated from the revolutionary ranks when Maduro assumed the presidency, presenting complaints about rampant corruption and harshly criticizing official economic policy.

The voluminous file of corruption and excesses orchestrated in the years of Rafael Ramírez against PDVSA, -denounced in 2016 by opposition parliamentarians while national funds evaporated in the midst of a prolonged exchange crisis-, were tenaciously denied by the entire political class Chavista, who blocked the investigations and ended up curtailing the legislature in its functions to open the floodgates of the widespread popular protests of 2017.

Upon leaving PDVSA, Ramírez was first ambassador to the United Nations, before resigning his position and remaining abroad as an exile. It is now, almost six years later, when the Chavista courts have decided to formalize charges against him.

“The ingredient of this internal process is that it has been presented at a time when the fiscal income of the Venezuelan state is very limited to cover the number of needs of the country,” says Piero Trepiccione, political scientist and coordinator of the Jesuit Centro Gumilla. “Maduro needs resources to face re-election. Faced with his weakness in public opinion and his low popularity, he strengthens his authority, with a recomposition that allows him to concentrate power.”

