The Chavista president of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, made harsh statements against the opposition presidential candidate, María Corina Machado, this Thursday (25), during a speech in the country's Parliament.

He accused her of being involved in “extermination plans” for leaders of the Chavista regime and of calling for “foreign intervention” in the country. Furthermore, he stated that she “will not be able to participate in this year’s presidential elections”, which will take place, according to him, “with or without an agreement with the opposition”.

Rodríguez said he found Machado's “government program for the first 100 days”, based on old publications she made on her X (formerly Twitter) account in 2020, three years before announcing her candidacy. According to him, the program envisaged the “destruction of public services” and the “assassination of all Chavista leaders”.

The parliamentarian, who is an ally of the Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, also denounced that, since last year, there were “five conspiratorial plans against the regime of the Chavista leader”, of which two sought the “kidnapping and death” of Maduro. He said he will “hand over the evidence” of these conspiracies to the head of the opposition, Gerardo Blyde, and that he will wait for “that party’s position in the negotiations.”

While talking about these conspiratorial plans, Rodriguez also ended up indicating that the dictator will once again be the representative of Chavismo in the presidential race.

“We are guilty of not accepting, of not allowing, of revealing, of dismantling the plans that seek the assassination of the 'president', who is also our candidate,” Rodríguez told the deputies, who began to applaud and shout slogans to favor of Maduro.

The Venezuelan Attorney General's Office, commanded by Tarek Saab, linked to Chavismo, reported on Monday (22) the arrest of 32 people, including civilians and military, and the issuance of 11 arrest warrants against those allegedly involved in the conspiracy plans against Mature.

According to information from the Argentine portal Infobaein the last three days, Machado's party, Vamos Venezuela, denounced the arrest of three regional leaders of his campaign and the vandalization of several of their headquarters, on which they wrote “Bolivarian Fury”, the name of a plan launched by Maduro to “ defend the right to peace.”