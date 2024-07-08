The electoral campaign in Venezuela has become more heated in recent days. The usual aggressive rhetoric of Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the ruling party, has been joined by President Nicolás Maduro and his main political operator, Jorge Rodríguez. At the Miraflores Palace, the seat of the Venezuelan government, they are surprised by the poll data that places Edmundo González, the opposition candidate, above Maduro. They thought that someone unknown could not overshadow them in such a short time. Edmundo, in just a few months, has managed to receive almost all the political capital of María Corina Machado, the undisputed opposition leader who has not been allowed to participate in the presidential elections that will be held on July 28. The situation generates great uncertainty: right now it is up in the air how Chavismo would act in the case of a victory for the opposition.

The slogan of the ruling party in recent days has been clear. Maduro and Rodríguez have attacked González’s 74 years. They call him the rooster pataruco Now Maduro, the painted roosterbecause he is younger. Maduro, who is 61, did not want to beat around the bush on Saturday during a rally in Lara: “There is a decrepit old man who wants to take power.” Shortly after, the opposition responded: “We are going to build a country where the president does not insult.” González has also had to deal with insults from public employees, a sector dominated by Cabello and who consider their jobs to be linked to Chavismo.

Unlike Machado, who has to travel by road to his events because she is banned from boarding commercial flights, González has traveled with his wife on commercial flights, in economy class, to the events he has held in the interior of the country. This Saturday, on his last route, he was harassed when he was taking the flight to the meeting in Barinas by the state airline Conviasa. “You are not ashamed to travel with us after they took away an Emtrasur plane from us (the Venezuelan plane detained in 2022 in Argentina with Iranian crew and delivered this year to the United States), after having destroyed the country’s economy,” a worker can be heard saying from the airline counter in a video that has spread through social media. “What if we withhold your boarding pass and you don’t travel?” he added. Later, a flight attendant joined in the accusations before boarding and in front of all the passengers who were boarding. “I, if I were you, would not travel here, after asking for sanctions. This is a government airline: you are shameless.” To both, Gonzalez responded with silence.

The campaign began on Thursday in Caracas. At one point Maduro, at another, Edmundo. An opposition mobilization of this caliber has not been seen since 2019, during the times of Juan Guaidó, who went from being an unknown to becoming the hope of the opposition – in the end it was a frustrated option. Taking a measure of strength in the rallies, it is clear that Chavismo has retreated in its support base and that María Corina Machado centrifuges an enormous popular support that has transferred to González Urrutia, the name that they have allowed to be registered on the card of the Democratic Unity Roundtable. The clarity in the numbers, however, does not allow for drawing clear scenarios. The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, is trying to get Maduro and the opposition to sign an agreement in which they commit to respect the results, whatever they may be. Now the United States is back on the scene, with whom Maduro has agreed to return to dialogue.

Chavismo is campaigning by criticizing its own government (“corruption and apathy must be ended”) and claiming that the economic problems are the fault of the opposition, which according to them has defended the imposition of sanctions by the United States. The government has focused on the idea that only its victory will ensure peace in the country. They repeat this over and over again to show that they are not willing to imagine a scenario in which they lose. The Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino, said days ago that the Bolivarian revolution cannot be interrupted now.

The candidate himself has tried to clear up the uncertainty of the panorama that Edmundo will find the day after a virtual victory on social media. Edmundo has said that the re-institutionalization of the country will be a priority, but that it will be done “without any kind of political discrimination or persecution,” because that is what he calls “social justice.” In this way he tries to dispel the fears of Chavismo, which fears persecution – or rather the action of justice – towards its leaders once they leave power. “We must achieve an orderly and peaceful change of government that allows us to begin a real and true transition, in which all political forces, all of them, including those that support the current government, can exercise their rights within the framework of the Constitution.”

He also sent a message to the Armed Forces, who this Friday celebrated their day in commemoration of the Signing of the Act of Independence on July 5, 1811, and on which there are another handful of uncertainties about what will happen on July 28. “The Armed Forces have the duty to respect the will of the people and I am sure that they will do so.” The candidate also spoke of the renewal of Parliament and the regional elections that should take place in 2025 as part of the route and of the pieces that are also being played in this new game for a political change in Venezuela.

