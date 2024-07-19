The Chavistas are living through days of anxiety. They never expected to find themselves behind in the polls so few days before the elections, which are being held on Sunday 28th. They were confident that by removing María Corina Machado, the undisputed leader of the opposition, from the presidential race, the path would be clear. They did not expect -nor did almost anyone- that Machado would accept their veto and dedicate herself to campaigning for her substitute, Edmundo González Urrutia. The people have understood, despite the confusing Venezuelan politics, that voting for Edmundo is equivalent to supporting Machado.

Maduro and those around him, a small group of trusted people who have been well-versed in electoral disputes, have been sending messages for days suggesting that the opposition is planning to rig the elections, even though Chavismo controls the electoral authority and the security forces. From this, one could deduce that they recognize Edmundo’s advantage. But the reality is that they still trust in the electoral route. They have some “big data” studies that predict a 30% turnout. The tactic consists of further encouraging demobilization with various actions. “In this scenario, our victory is assured,” agrees a leader of the PSUV, the ruling party.

In the past, Chavismo managed to mobilize its base. Now it remains to be seen whether it can get that machinery going again. At Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, they have faith in the tactics of Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the PSUV and de facto head of the country’s public employees. Cabello has insisted on the 1x10x7, that is, that each voter manages to convince 10 people, and these 10 convince another seven in turn. With these numbers, he calculates that they would reach between four and four and a half million voters. If the election does not exceed ten or eleven million voters, Hugo Chavez’s heirs believe that victory is theirs. This thesis has been defended by an analyst such as Luis Vicente Leon, director of a polling firm, who has been openly criticized by the opposition for supposedly justifying a possible Chavista victory, according to his vision.

The gap between Maduro and Edmundo today is 31 points (59.1 versus 25), according to Delphos. However, Chavismo does not believe this figure, they trust that it is only 14. This intended demobilization is due to the lack of trust that citizens have in the ballot boxes, which they do not consider safe. They suspect that somehow the vote can be known. Nobody forgets the Tascón Lista document that revealed on the Internet who had signed a recall process against Chávez between 2003 and 2004. The list was used to fire public employees, close job opportunities and marginalize people. Some time later, Chávez asked that this document not be used anymore after criticism from the international community. Tascón’s end was dramatic. He denounced corruption in the Chávez government, pointing directly at Diosdado Cabello, and that, instead of becoming a merit, cost him to leave the presidential circle and live apart until his death in 2010, victim of cancer.

The campaign is becoming more tense as the date approaches. The arrest of Machado’s head of security – he was released on Thursday – has been followed by a trickle of arrests of collaborators of the opposition leader. In total, including other activists, more than 100 people. Maduro has begun to turn up his voice. He warned today of a possible fraud by the opposition, causing a massive blackout, without revealing what the evidence is. Later, a video was leaked in which he appears sitting next to Cilia Flores, his wife, in the living room of a few citizens’ house, who are sitting in chairs listening to him attentively. At one point in the conversation, when talking about a possible victory for Edmundo, he says verbatim: “A civil war here. The people, the armed forces and the police in the streets, a 20th century revolution. If the fascist right comes to power it would be inevitable.” The president tests the limits of language and opens up more and more possible scenarios. Countries awaiting the outcome of this resolution are anxiously awaiting the outcome. Nine days before the vote, the future is more uncertain than ever in Venezuela.

