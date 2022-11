Diosdado Cabello, number two of Chavismo, speaks at a press conference in Caracas on February 14, 2022. | Photo: EFE / Rayner Peña R.

The number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, said on Wednesday (2) that, when the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, takes office in January 2023, “the more distant will be the option of invasion against Venezuela “, as he denounced that the current Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, “considered” in 2019.

“We wish President Lula the best. Certainly, a balance is generated in this part of the world, a significant balance, far from the option of an invasion against Venezuela,” said the vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV). in his television program on the state channel “VTV”.

The Chavista leader accused Bolsonaro of having considered “for his officers” an invasion of Venezuela on February 23, 2019, when opposition leader Juan Guaidó was trying to take a caravan of humanitarian aid from Colombia to Venezuela.

However, “the (Brazilian) Army refused to do so, but it was planned for February 23 that they would invade Venezuela from Brazil”, he denounced. Cabello on Monday celebrated the new ideological proximity between Venezuela and neighboring Colombia and Brazil, after Lula’s victory last Sunday, just over four months after Gustavo Petro won the Colombian presidential elections.