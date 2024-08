Diosdado Cabello said that Juan Carlos Delpino is part of a “plan” to undermine the credibility of the result that gave Maduro victory | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv), national deputy Diosdado Cabello, said this Monday (26) that electoral rector Juan Carlos Delpino, who questioned the official result of the National Electoral Council (CNE) giving victory in the presidential election to dictator Nicolás Maduro, left the country and should be removed by the National Assembly for “abandonment of office”.

In a post on X, Delpino, a member of the CNE linked to the opposition, had pointed out “the seriousness of the lack of transparency and veracity of the announced results” and that there is a lack of “evidence to support” Maduro’s victory, proclaimed by the electoral body dominated by Chavismo and ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

According to information from the Efecto Cocuyo website, Cabello said in an exclusive press conference for state media that Delpino is part of a “plan” to undermine the credibility of the official CNE result.

Cabello said at the press conference that Delpino left Venezuela for Colombia and, with the help of the United States government, went to Panama. The number 2 in Chavismo claimed that the rector’s final destination is the United States, where he would be a “protected witness.”

“He has abandoned his post and the procedures provided for in the Constitution and the law will be applied to him. It is up to the National Assembly to appoint and dismiss the officials who are its responsibility by competence and the case of the CNE rectors is the responsibility of the National Assembly,” said Cabello.

The opposition made available on a website copies of more than 80% of the voting records (documents that the electoral council did not release), which prove that its candidate, Edmundo González, won the presidential election on July 28.