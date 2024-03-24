The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro reported on Sunday that it will present a draft “law against fascism” to Parliament. intended to sanction opponents who, he claims, have promoted “acts of violence” against the country.

Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive six-year term, often refers to the opposition as “fascists” and “extremist right.”

“President Nicolás Maduro has decided to create a High State Commission against Fascism and Neo-Fascism to promptly present to the National Assembly a Bill against Fascism and any neo-fascist expression in the exercise of politics and national life,” wrote Vice President Delcy Rodríguez on the social network

“This is in response to the acts of violence that the country experienced in 2014, 2015, 2017,” added the official, referring to anti-government demonstrations that left more than a hundred dead.

In 2017, Maduro, then surrounded by protests that left more than 125 dead, proposed the “Law against Hate, peaceful coexistence and tolerance”, an instrument that the opposition accuses of criminalizing dissent.

The first arrests after this regulation, approved by a pro-government Constituent Assembly that in practice displaced the Parliament, then with an opposition majority, occurred in 2018 and involved two people who were protesting over food shortages.

This text punishes those found guilty of “incitement to hatred” with up to 20 years in prison, for example.

Maduro aspires to a third consecutive re-election on July 28, which would take him to 18 years in power. The platform that brings together the majority of the opposition, led by the disqualified María Corina Machado, denounces a “maneuver” to prevent the registration of his candidacy.