María Corina Machado and her followers in an act in Caracas, last week. Ariana Cubillos (AP)

Chavismo has followed its own manual and has disqualified the opposition María Corina Machado, who leads the polls in the opposition primaries, to stop its rapid growth. This Friday, the deputy José Brito, from the so-called scorpion bench that groups former opponents of Nicolás Maduro now instrumented by the Government, has reported the result of the proceedings he carried out before the Comptroller’s Office to find out the status of the possible candidate for the presidential elections of 2024. “I am doing this so that the country can have a proclamation in peace,” he said before reading the communication he received from the institution in front of the media. According to the parliamentarian, the Comptroller’s Office imposed a sanction of disqualification from holding public office on Machado on July 13, 2015 and then continued with a patrimonial investigation that determined to disqualify her for 15 years.

Chavismo thus blocks the main candidate of a fragmented opposition. However, Machado is not the only one who will compete in the primaries with a sanction. You are also disabled Henrique Capriles and Freddy Superlano, sanctioned in 2021 after winning the governorship of Barinas, the Chávez fiefdom, which led Chavismo to repeat the elections, although he was again defeated. The National Commission for Primaries has decided not to limit the registration of disqualified candidates. The opposition’s search for guarantees to compete in negotiations with the government, which today appear to be at a standstill, includes removing the veto from the main opposition figures.

In the document shared by Brito, the Comptroller’s Office indicates that the sanction is due to failures in an affidavit as a former deputy on the justification of some funds during the audited period. In that case, it had been reported that Machado had been disqualified for 12 months, for which she would have already served her sentence. But now it seems that the sanction was extended to 15 years. In addition, the office of the Comptroller’s Office is extended in subsequent accusations about the leader, whom they accuse of being an accomplice of Juan Guaidó in corruption schemes related to the Citgo and Monómero cases, although Machado was never part of the interim government. The Comptroller’s Office also expands on allegations against the United States sanctions and the freezing of funds abroad to the Venezuelan Government and blames politics for having been in favor of those pressure measures taken by the international community.

The candidate has responded quickly to the news from a massive act in Barinas, where four people who work in sound provider companies who supported the meeting of the politician with her militancy were arrested. “The disqualifications of the regime are worth zero. They are trash,” she said defiantly. “We already knew this, it is that they are wrong every day. If they believe that this farce of disqualification was going to destabilize the participation in the primaries, then prepare yourselves. Now we are going with more enthusiasm!”.

Henrique Capriles also responded to what happened with his rival in the primaries, with which he now shares the same veto to participate. “The disqualification for 15 years of María Corina Machado, by the Comptroller, is an unconstitutional, unfounded and shameful action. We categorically reject this new sample of the anti-democratic course of Maduro and his regime ”.

