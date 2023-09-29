Since a commission was formed to hold primaries and try to choose a candidate for the Venezuelan presidential elections in 2024, it was always known that the road would not be easy for the opponents, who try to beat Nicolás Maduro in that election.

(Also read: CNE proposes postponing the opposition primaries in Venezuela for almost a month)

At first, they proposed the proposal of having technical assistance from the National Electoral Council (CNE), a body with a Chavista majority. Opponents such as María Corina Machado, who leads the polls in voting intentions, opposed from the beginning the entity holding the internal elections, scheduled for October 22. Now, The Electoral Council appears benevolent. Of course, with one condition: that they be November 19.

How did this announcement come about extending the election for almost a month? We must go back to June 5, when the National Primary Commission (CNP), a group made up of civil society and headed by constitutionalist Jesús María Casal, asked the electoral power for technical support to carry out the consultation.

The majority of the 13 candidates agreed, except Machado, considering that Chavismo would intervene through the CNE.

After a couple of months of waiting without a response from the Council, the CNP decided that the consultation would be carried out but in a self-managed manner and that the date of October 22 would be maintained. There are about 3,000 voting centers, located in squares, homes and public spaces, manually and self-financed, for which raffles and fund collections are being held..

Surprisingly, this week, Elvis Amoroso, Chavista rector of the CNE, called a meeting of the CNP and announced that they will provide technical support but with the condition that the new date be November 19.

🗳️ The CNE presents a final proposal to the CNdP. In the same way, the primary is postponed until Sunday, November 19. 👥 The nominations of the candidates would take place on October 11. 📌 Via: @puzkas pic.twitter.com/wWl2dOfrPZ — (@polianalitica) September 28, 2023

“The CNE cannot change the date. The date was applied by the National Primary Commission, there is a regulation, it is signed, it is agreed and “There are thousands of citizens throughout the country committed to this schedule,” Machado said from the state of Aragua on a tour to promote his candidacy, which according to the latest polls, is the favorite with more than 40 percent.

Precisely, this is what some analysts believe is the “fear” of Chavismo: the rise of Machado, who a few years ago it was unthinkable that he would penetrate the popular sectors, as he has done at this moment.

María Corina Machado at a rally in Aragua. Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIÉRREZ

According to the latest survey by the ORC consulting firm, the intention to vote for primaries places Machado with 41.42 percent; Henrique Capriles, with 4.43 percent, and Freddy Superlano, with 4.12 percent. But all three are disqualified by the Venezuelan Comptroller’s Office from holding public office.

“There is no doubt that María Corina Machado is the favorite to win the primaries with or without CNE. But his victory is more certain on October 22 than on November 19 because in politics time opens the way to unexpected events.. Their rejection of change is then rational,” said Luis Vicente León, president of the Datanalisis firm.

(Also read: Amnesty International asks Venezuela to free those imprisoned for political reasons

It is clear that Chavismo knows that it faces a scenario of discontent with Maduro’s popularity being very high, although a survey recently came out from a firm associated with Madurismo called Dataviva, which assures that The president is accepted by 80 percent of Venezuelans and would win against any other candidate.

There is no doubt that María Corina Machado is the favorite to win the primaries with or without CNE.

Now, the opposition’s dilemma is not only to vote or not with disqualified candidates, but also not to accept CNE conditions such as a change of date. That would add to the abstention that is proposed for the October primaries. But not accepting makes way for a possible move by the Government via ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice indicating contempt for the electoral body and therefore nullifying any act related to the election.

For Jesús María Casal, president of the CNP, the conditions are in place for October 22. “We have not interrupted our activities with the elements that we have already managed to consolidate, as planned in our schedule,” he told the media this Friday.

The National Primary Commission so far has 3,010 centers and more than 5,000 polling stations in 331 of the 335 municipalities of the country. An eventual support from the CNE would translate into at least a thousand more centers, with automated voting and police and military protection.

“It is an issue that will be submitted to consultation between today and tomorrow with the political factors,” said Casal, ensuring that they will give a response that will allow the process to move forward.

On the other hand, Diosdado Cabello, Chavismo’s number two, insists that if the CNE does not hold the primaries, they will not take place. “The game is clear. The government launches the CNE with the certainty that Machado would reject it,” explains analyst Ricardo Ríos.

For Rios, There is no doubt that the electoral body has the capacity to organize and execute a national election with 100 percent of the tables.in about three weeks – the time remaining if the primary were on October 22 -, as it was demonstrated in 2013 when Hugo Chávez died and in less than a month he became president.

“There are a thousand reasons and pressures to make the decision to continue or delay the date of the primaries. And the debate is perfectly understood, because as in all great political dilemmas, there are compelling reasons on each side. The most dangerous thing is that a few days from now a final decision has not yet been made and the leaders and voters are on tenterhooks without knowing what is going to happen,” insists Luis Vicente León.

This opposition primary is undoubtedly a thermometer for Chavismo that, although apparently strong in power, especially due to military and police control over the population, knows that The bases are not entirely satisfied with Maduro’s management and having an opponent like Machado means a risk that they are probably not willing to take..

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS