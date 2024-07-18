A month ago, the hard core of Chavismo received some alarming polls. In just a few weeks, the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, had gone from being a complete unknown to surpassing the current president, Nicolás Maduro, in voting intentions. Maduro himself, his main political operator, Jorge Rodríguez, and Diosdado Cabello, the party organizer, found themselves in a critical situation. The three of them, in charge of the campaign, had to row upstream. These same data fell into the hands of Gustavo Petro and Lula Da Silva, who thought that perhaps it was time to lay the foundations for an orderly transition, without traumas, a change of political cycle and a return to democracy after 25 years of Chavismo.

However, Maduro and his followers have not given any signs of intending to leave power. Firstly, because they consider it to be a “denied assumption.” The term is now heard in all Chavista talk shows. Although one word cancels out the other, it means that Edmundo’s victory is impossible, something that cannot happen under any circumstances. The existence of such a scenario is denied. What’s more, it is difficult to hear the Chavista leaders who have been consulted pronounce the name of the rival candidate. It is simply not in the equation. And, secondly, because Chavismo still trusts in its capacity for mobilization, despite the fact that reliable polls place them far behind the opposition.

At Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, distrust is rife. Any issue that comes from abroad is considered a danger, a threat. Polls by private companies, they think, are manipulated. The world, in general, conspires against Chavismo. This is the general thesis. But, according to a leader of the PSUV – the ruling party – there is a poll inside that places Edmundo ahead by 14 points. At this point, 10 days before the elections, anyone would think that this is too big a burden. Not for Maduro, Rodríguez and Diosdado. They, according to this same source, believe that in this long week they will turn the result around, assuming that fair and competitive elections for the opposition were to be held. “Our campaign is touching people, Edmundo’s is no longer, it has reached its limit. We are moving forward and the gap is narrowing,” they say, confidently.

Chavista optimism is based on an “anthropological study” that has revealed the characteristics of the candidates in the eyes of Venezuelans. According to this document, which has not been revealed, people perceive Maduro as “the strong one,” while they compare Edmundo to the “weak one.” The president has made continuous references to the age of the opponent, 74 years old, to discredit him. Chavismo also thinks that it has been good for them that this debate has been opened around the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and they consider that this parallelism arises naturally.

The soft sectors of the ruling party speak of a democratic victory or of an admission of defeat if the ballot boxes so decide. In the hard-line sectors, the Bolivarian revolution, which has become the formation of an authoritarian regime, must continue at any price. In their opinion, Maduro has done “very well,” according to a Chavista diplomat consulted. That is the opinion of the Maduristsdefenders of a president who people, in general, consider much lesser than Hugo Chávez Frías, the ideologue. The Maduristas do not see him that way, they praise him as the person who prevented the country from “going over the edge.” According to their thesis, he inherited a country in free fall due to the bad financial decisions of Chávez, whose errors are now covered by the condition of a myth like a cloak. Despite sanctions, the nation “did not sink” – in seven years, Venezuela lost 80% of its GDP, according to the IMF. “We have already recovered. The worst crises have been overcome. And relations with the United States will surely be reestablished,” adds this source.

The poll data, however, are devastating for Chavista interests. According to a study According to the Center for Political and Government Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University (CEPyG-UCAB) and the Delphos pollster, Edmundo González would win today with 59.1% of the voting intention. Nicolás Maduro would remain at 25%, a figure he has reached since the 19% with which he started the campaign. This momentum is what the Chavista hard core believes will not stop here and will catapult them in the last week. Although many see it as impossible at this point, they seem convinced of winning through the electoral route.

