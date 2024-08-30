This Friday, the Venezuelan government’s persecution of the opposition reached a new stage. At ten o’clock in the morning, Edmundo González Urrutia was summoned, for the third and last time, to appear before the Prosecutor’s Office, controlled by Chavismo, as a suspect for crimes of conspiracy, usurpation of functions, instigation to disobedience, among others. The summons anticipates that if he does not attend the scheduled appearance, an arrest warrant will be issued, under the presumption of risk of flight and obstruction of justice. Chavismo has entrenched itself in its most repressive facet to corner the opposition, as it has done on other occasions. The political climate in Venezuela continues to be one of maximum tension.

This Friday, González Urrutia will complete a month in a secret safe house. His last public appearance was on July 30 at an opposition demonstration in front of the United Nations headquarters in Caracas. Opposition leader María Corina Machado has also assumed a kind of clandestinity, with fleeting appearances at the three protest rallies she has organized in Caracas in the last month. The leader has warned about the new red line that the Government could cross in the next few hours, if González Urrutia’s house is raided or searched or if he is arrested.

The opposition coalition candidate has argued the lack of independence of the judiciary and in particular of the Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, as reasons for not submitting to this process. “The prosecutor has repeatedly behaved like a political accuser,” since “he condemns in advance and now promotes a summons without guarantees of independence and due process,” he said this week in a video posted on his social networks. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to subject me to an interview without specifying the condition under which I am expected to appear and pre-qualifying the crimes not committed.” González Urrutia did not appear this Monday, August 26, at the first summons. Nor did he do so on Tuesday, August 27.

He also failed to appear before the Supreme Court a few weeks ago, when a supposed expert appraisal of the election documents was carried out to validate the result announced by the CNE that gave Maduro the victory, without yet presenting, one month before the elections, the voting figures broken down table by table, which has cast doubt on their veracity. The sentence did not resolve the doubts about what happened after the vote count on the night of July 28, but among its decisions it declared González Urrutia in contempt of judicial authority.

The former ambassador – who turned 75 on Thursday and thanked X for the congratulations he received “in the midst of difficult times” – went from being a total unknown to becoming an enemy of Chavismo. Throughout the campaign he received attacks from the government apparatus, but the threat to block his candidacy, the second option after Corina Yoris, to replace Machado, elected by an overwhelming majority in primaries but unconstitutionally disqualified by the Supreme Court, never materialized. Now, amid suspicions of fraud due to the results announced by the National Electoral Council, the entire judicial apparatus is after him.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has classified the publication of the voting records that the opposition posted on a website, Results With Venezuela, as a crime and has already described them as false. The records are a public document, which are printed by the voting machines in several copies that are kept by the electoral authorities, the military that guard the electoral material and the witnesses of each party. The opposition prepared to quickly collect and scan these documents with which it can confirm that González Urrutia won with 67% of the votes, according to 83.5% of the records obtained by its witnesses. In other elections, such as the one in which Maduro faced Henrique Capriles in 2013 and won by a narrow margin, the Chavistas published the ones they had in their possession on the website of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

From Maduro on down, Chavismo has called for jail for its electoral rival. This week, the president warned that González Urrutia was planning to flee the country. “He won’t show his face,” he said at an event with his followers in Miraflores. The judicial persecution that Chavismo has undertaken against other leaders at other times has ended up driving them into exile, as happened with Juan Guaidó, who challenged Maduro in 2019 with an “interim presidency” and led to the international community rejecting his 2018 reelection, in which the opposition was practically prevented from participating. A large part of the leadership of parties such as Voluntad Popular and Primero Justicia is out of the country due to years of persecution. In recent weeks, Maduro has constantly compared González Urrutia to Guaidó and has predicted the same fate for him.

Since the beginning of the year, when Maduro’s security forces went after María Corina Machado’s closest team, as the new leader of the opposition. Henry Alviárez and Dignora Hernández, her main collaborators, were arrested in March and another group had to take refuge in the Argentine embassy, ​​now under the protection of Brazil, after the recent breaking of diplomatic relations with that country.

The stalking has intensified since the elections. On Wednesday, at the end of the rally in Caracas, the police arrested Biagio Pilieri, from the Convergencia party, after a violent car chase through Caracas. This week they also arrested Perkins Rocha, Machado’s lawyer. Other political party figures who have been arrested in recent weeks are Freddy Superlano, William Dávila, Roland Carreño and Américo De Grazia, as well as human rights activists, journalists and more than a thousand people who demonstrated against the election results.

