Chavismo includes Álex Saab’s wife in negotiations with the opposition

November 24, 2022
Camila Fabri

Camila Fabri, wife of Ãlex Saab.

Camila Fabri, wife of Alex Saab.

The Kingdom of Norway confirmed this Thursday the restart of the dialogues.

The Kingdom of Norway confirmed the restart of the dialogue between the opposition and the government of Venezuela in Mexico, the announcement was followed by the confirmation of the parties.

(In context: Venezuela: dialogues between the opposition and Nicolás Maduro will resume in Mexico)

In a statement issued by the head of the Chavismo delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, it was reported on the incorporation of Camila Fabri de Saab -wife Alex Saab– to the table that is set up this November 26 in Mexico.

Nicolás Maduro announced who makes up the nine-member delegation for dialogue with the opposition in Mexico.

Photo:

Presidential Press

One of the reasons for the paralysis of the process, suspended a year ago, was the extradition to the United States of Colombian businessman Alex Saab. The delegation of the government of Nicolás Maduro requested the incorporation of the Barranquillero to continue with the table.

Since June, both parties have been in talks in Venezuela. Now, in this new stage sponsored by Colombia, a second agreement on social protection will be signed, according to the statement.

They also hope to access part of the resources abroad frozen by the sanctions of the United States and other countries on Venezuela.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

