The wave of conservative movements has ignited in Venezuela in the gunpowder of misinformation and conspiracy theories. A massive gay pride march that brought together more than 30,000 people in Caracas earlier this month has been followed by a series of protests and mobilizations by evangelical churches and other groups that have found an opening in the government to defend what they call “the original design” of the family.

A few days ago, they gathered in the center of Caracas. There were buses that brought protesters from the interior of the country, sound trucks, dance groups, and a huge stage that was waiting for them in front of the National Assembly, in the square that joins the Palace of Justice with the National Electoral Council. “We are making history,” said a woman who got on a truck to encourage the attendees, most of whom were members of evangelical churches, as they walked. A group of deputies from the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and the head of the Government of Caracas, Nahum Fernández, received the representatives and, without further discussion, accepted one of their demands. From now on, religious groups will be consulted on any legislative initiative that involves the family, even though the Venezuelan state is secular by constitutional mandate.

A woman shouts during a demonstration in defense of the traditional family. gaby oraa

For Johana Ruiz, a 35-year-old teacher and member of an evangelical church, the Bible is just another Constitution. “There is an established biblical principle. God created male and female to derive the family from there. We want to leave that vision as a legacy to the coming generation and that the original design not be lost because it is the duty to be, ”she commented while walking down Mexico Avenue towards the Legislative Palace. In the same vein was Pastor Joel Prieto with several of his faithful: “We aspire that this message can reach high places to respect that what God established at the beginning must go to the end.”

This debate has crossed with comprehensive sexual education (ESI), which a group is now asking to eradicate from schools. For the pastor, “deviating from the original design of man and woman will bring confusion and perversion that will end in chaos.” For this reason, he says that the subjects that are taught “must be the correct ones.” In the march they also rejected a bill against all types of discrimination, which arose from Chavismo itself, and was approved in March in the first discussion.

In this polarization broth there are also two messages that are repeated over and over again in whatsapp chains and social networks. The first, the rejection of the so-called “gender ideology”, which these groups claim is “contrary to biology” and have used to argue against the demands for equal rights of women and LGBT communities. The second, the repudiation of the so-called 2030 Agenda, which refers to the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals, which they accuse of promoting ideas contrary to morality such as sexual education.

Pastor and political scientist Linda de Márquez carries, for her part, the flag of the organization For the Venezuelan Family, which has articulated with delegates in each State of the country and aspires to establish a municipal network. The woman has stood in front of the Ministry of Education and she also managed to meet with deputies from the Family Commission of the national Parliament. In videos she has said: “This is perverse and it is already in our educational system”, while she shows a page from an official textbook in which there are pink silhouettes that outline various types of couples. “You will tell me if that sociologically represents what the Venezuelan family is.” Her organization has been opposing initiatives such as equal marriage and the decriminalization of abortion for more than five years, demands that the State has left in limbo.

Recoil

In recent months, Chavismo has built bridges with evangelical churches as part of a political strategy for 2024, a year that could be decisive due to the presidential elections. Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of the president, has strengthened his ties with pastors to the point of offering endowments for their churches, bonuses for his faithful and radio stations to amplify his preaching. But there are also opposition leaders, including pre-candidates for the October 22 primaries, such as the conservative Catholic Roberto Enríquez, who have echoed these speeches and have called for the creation of a “national front against gender ideology.”

A banner against the LGBT community during the rally in Caracas, Venezuela. gaby oraa

The growth that these groups are having worries those who work in defense of sexual and reproductive rights in Venezuela. They consider that it is at least dangerous to eliminate sex education in a country that has the third highest rate of adolescent pregnancy in Latin America: 97.7 per 1,000 young people.

“This is immersed in a political and electoral context in Venezuela, which must be rejected due to the wounds left by these attempts at polarization that are very serious when children are used,” says Suzany González, executive director of the Center for the Study of Sexual and Reproductive Rights. “But it seems that our political class calculates more in number of votes than in rights,” she adds. González points out that the countries that have been teaching ESI content for decades have considerably improved their sexual and reproductive health indicators.

Mercedes Muñoz, researcher and founder of the Venezuelan Association for Alternative Sexual Education, warns that they will not be resolved, adolescents will not learn that “it is their right to demand accessible contraceptive methods and that women do not die in childbirth as in the Middle Ages.” Pornography, she adds, is what ends up teaching young people what is not talked about at school or at home.

For the doctor Lila Vega, with more than a decade teaching sex education in schools, this is a subject that teachers also have pending. “The resistance will always exist, otherwise the flat earthers would not exist,” says the activist. But the educational deficiencies in Venezuela, where during the last year many students only attended two or three days of classes, given the difficulties to keep the schools operational, are an additional challenge. “We need inclusive schools and more quality education and information, so that children do not continue to limit their vision of the world to that of their parents and often to that of their grandparents,” she says.

