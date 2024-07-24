Chavismo has stepped up its attacks on the press as Sunday approaches, when Venezuelans will decide at the polls whether to entrust Nicolás Maduro with another six years at the head of the country or opt for a change, which is currently represented by Edmundo González Urrutia, a 72-year-old diplomat whom María Corina Machado, the opposition leader, named as his replacement after she was disqualified from competing in this electoral race. The government accuses the media of having sided with Edmundo and of spreading false polls that give him the victory, despite the fact that some of these pollsters have been correct in the past with their predictions. From the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, the message is being sent out that there is an international conspiracy to remove Maduro from power and thus end 25 consecutive years of chavismo, since Hugo Chávez started the movement.

Maduro himself, his number two, Jorge Rodríguez and Diosdado Cabello, operator of the ruling party, have harshly attacked the media, including this newspaper. This Wednesday, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Elvis Amoroso, joined in with these criticisms, going even further and accusing the international media of being financed by drug trafficking to “hinder the elections.” “I denounce the media campaign, paid for with dirty money, drug trafficking money, money that they have stolen from you Venezuelans, the gold that they have taken from us. The Citgo oil company in the US was stolen from us and that money is being used for foreign media to carry out a campaign of destruction against the people of Venezuela and to hinder these elections,” he said in Caracas.

He also attacked the Venezuelan media. “We have done the best simulation, with the greatest historical participation. But the Venezuelan media also join in and replicate the lies of foreign media,” said Amoroso, who heads the electoral referee, which is mostly pro-Chavez and has some opposition members. One of them, Juan Carlos del Pino, complained about Amoroso, who is very close on a personal level to the first lady Cilia Flores and President Maduro, for making unilateral decisions without convening the necessary sessions of the electoral body.

The president and candidate has been very violent against the media. He included EL PAÍS in a plan to declare the elections rigged in advance and denounce fraud, in a secret agreement with the opposition. “They have tried to make us invisible a thousand times, now the operation is run by hitmen, the hitmen of lies, the EFE agency of Spain, the AFP agency, the AP agency, CNN and several television stations here. Once again, we know the story, I have already seen that movie,” said Maduro in a very heated tone. Months ago, EL PAÍS, NYT and Washington Post were accused by Jorge Rodríguez of wanting to transmit an erroneous image of Venezuela to promote a change of government.

The public statements of some political actors are also being scrutinized by Chavismo. Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández said on Wednesday that the Maduro government had asked him not to travel as an observer in Sunday’s elections. “Yesterday, the Venezuelan national government told me of its desire that I not travel and desist from fulfilling the task that had been entrusted to me by the National Electoral Council,” he wrote in X. This occurred hours after the former president said on the Argentine radio station Radio Con Vos 89.9 FM, that if President Maduro loses, he must accept his departure. “If he is defeated, what he has to do is accept. As Lula said: the one who wins, wins. And the one who loses, loses. Period, it’s over. That’s democracy,” he said in the radio interview. Maduro also responded to the President of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, who said he was frightened by the statements in which the president said that, if the opposition won, a “bloodbath” could break out in Venezuela. “Take a chamomile tea,” Maduro recommended to Lula.

