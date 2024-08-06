In the midst of the crisis unleashed after the presidential elections in Venezuela, in which Nicolás Maduro proclaimed himself president again without showing verifiable results, the voices of those who consider themselves heirs to Hugo Chávez’s legacy and criticize the attitude of the current president have multiplied. This is a critical Chavismo that is also trying to find a way to achieve a solution to the Venezuelan conflict, which has entered uncharted territory.

Many of the so-called anti-Maduro Chavistas have long since separated from the members of the Bolivarian revolution who are in power. In a statement released by political leaders, former members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and former government officials, including former Communications Minister of Chávez Andrés Izarra and former mayor of Caracas Juan Barreto, they address the presidents of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Colombia, Gustavo Petro, Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the promoters of the international negotiation with the Maduro leadership. They appreciate the efforts to find a solution to the conflict, but ask that they “intercede to end the repression and criminalization of protest and human rights violations, and to free the hundreds of citizens detained for expressing their demands and complaints regarding the results announced by the CNE [Consejo Nacional Electoral]”.

The conflict is worsening as security forces carry out a brutal repression that has already led to more than 1,000 arrests, of which almost a hundred are teenagers, according to figures from the NGO that defends them, Foro Penal. According to the government and the Attorney General’s Office, the number of those imprisoned is higher and they warn that they will go for more. There is no official information on the dead. “The response of Nicolás Maduro’s government to the popular demand that the records supporting his announced re-election be shown has been a wave of repression against popular sectors and political leaders, rarely seen in the history of our country. The clamor for transparent results crosses our borders,” the statement said.

The repudiation of Maduro among those who once shared space is not only happening in Venezuela. The most notorious case this weekend has been the statements of the leader of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo of Argentina, Estela de Carlotto, and former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who have pointed out Maduro’s actions as an insult to Chávez’s legacy and a trap in all its forms.

In addition to the copies of the minutes that the opposition published in the hours following the elections, based on a witness machine focused on protecting the documents of each voting table, the demonstration of possible fraud is also supported by the candidate Enrique Márquez, former rector of the CNE and who came in third place on July 28, a leader of moderate opposition sectors who decided to run alone in the election in case the opposition was left with no options. His party managed to have a witness in the CNE’s tally room, where the bulletin with results read by rector Elvis Amoroso should have been printed. His testimony is key to demonstrating the inconsistency between the results and the minutes that have not yet been officially published. The Chavistas disenchanted with Maduro are supporting him.

Márquez appeared before the Supreme Court of Justice to claim that this body was usurping the functions and responsibilities of the CNE in making the results transparent and resolving the conflict.

New elections

In addition to stopping the onslaught, within these sectors linked to the left, there is beginning to be talk of a Solomonic solution to the conflict, which would involve annulling the election results, once the time limit for a reliable audit has passed, and calling for new elections. This is insisted upon by economist Victor Alvarez, former vice-minister of Chavez, for whom the publication of the minutes has already lost its meaning because the delay in the response of the National Electoral Council fuels suspicions of fraud. It is a theory that is beginning to spread and which other figures of dissident Chavismo have joined.

“Without technological audits and the delay in publishing the results table by table that support the CNE’s final bulletin, doubts and suspicions increase because transparency and security regarding the chain of custody of the databases, the printed minutes and the ballot boxes with the ballots have been lost,” says Álvarez. “Neither the publication of the minutes by the CNE, nor the review and decision of the TSJ will clear up the doubts about the authenticity of the minutes. Any decision taken regarding the minutes would not be credible and would not resolve the conflict,” he adds.

Álvarez points out that the manual recount of the votes (with national witnesses and international observation) from each ballot box could serve to compare the veracity of the minutes on which the discussion has focused. The lack of transparency of the CNE in the process not only affects the results. More than a week after the elections, there has been no report of the withdrawal of all the electoral material – which includes the ballots for each vote and the minutes – that the Plan República must do once the voting is over.

“But if this is not possible, the last option to dispel any doubts about fraud and to avert the threat of growing post-electoral conflict that would make the country ungovernable is to declare the results unauditable, annul the July 28 elections and call for a new election,” says Alvarez.

The last elections were held after a series of democratic guarantees were negotiated – with the support of the international community – which the government also abandoned. The first of these guarantees was to allow the participation of all candidates. Going to new elections would mean that the opposition would give up its greatest capital in this game in which it participated with enormous and well-known disadvantages and in which it has nevertheless shown evidence that it has won.

