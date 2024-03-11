The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, was elected by his party to seek a third consecutive term in the July 28 elections, iDiosdado Cabello, Chavismo's number two, reported this Monday.

Cabello, vice president of the Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), wrote on the X network: “The bases of the PSUV decided that Nicolás Maduro would be the candidate.”

Cabello assured in the publication that 4,240,032 registered in the PSUV participated in the consultation.

Chavismo had already announced that on March 15 it would announce the candidate, who was already emerging as Maduro, for what would be his third term if he wins the elections on July 28.

The National Electoral Council announced the elections for July 28.

Cabello had indicated last Wednesday that he “had no doubts” that Maduro would be the “consensus” candidate of the PSUV. Maduro has been campaigning for weeks and has been increasing his public appearances, something that was unusual, as well as the announcements of “new generation” social programs that include the distribution of shoes and mattresses to vulnerable sectors.

The opposition, for its part, must define a candidate in the face of the political disqualification of María Corina Machado, who swept the primaries of the main Unitary Platform coalition last October. Although Machado insists that she will be a candidate, in practice her candidacy is ruled out for now.

The qualification of candidates has been one of the most controversial points in the dialogues between the government and the opposition, mediated by Norway. Last October, both parties signed an agreement in Barbados to organize the election with the presence of international observers.