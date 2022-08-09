The first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, expressed this Monday, in the name of Chavismo, his joy at the inauguration of Gustavo Petro as president of Colombia and guaranteed that “a new hope is in sight ” to the neighboring country.

“The narco-paramilitarism that ruled it left Colombia, we hope for a long time. Repression, disappearances, false positives, links with drug trafficking, with cheating in elections have left Colombia, and new hope is glimmering,” he said. Cabello during a press conference.

Cabello was emphatic in guaranteeing that Venezuela has “high expectations” regarding the actions of Petro, who took power yesterday, and that he hopes that relations between the two countries will resume at all levels, not just in the economic sphere.

“I’m sure that here in Venezuela many Venezuelan businessmen are doing the math on what it will be like for them. We are doing the math on how much we are going to grow in human terms, how much we are going to grow in this Bolivarian spirit that we saw yesterday,” he declared.

Likewise, he reiterated that Venezuela will “always” respect Colombia’s internal affairs, although it has “willingness” to work together.

“Colombia knows that it counts on us. President Nicolás Maduro has extended its arms and the PSUV also extends its arms to support what we can support the Colombian people and the parties that support President Petro,” he added.

Chavismo’s number two also referred to the migration policy between Colombia and Venezuela and explained that it needs to stop being seen “as a business”.

“Certainly, some things are going to happen there that Colombia won’t like, that we won’t like. But it’s a balance, that’s how the relations between peoples are and I’m sure that this balance will help, not only the Venezuelans, but also the Colombians”, he added.

Both Maduro and Petro announced that they would restore diplomatic relations as of today, broken since 2019 due to differences between Chavismo and the government of former President Iván Duque, at all levels.