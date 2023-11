Diosdado Cabello speaking at an event in Venezuela in April this year | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

This Monday (6), Chavismo, led by deputy Diosdado Cabello, an ally of dictator Nicolás Maduro, called on the Venezuelan opposition to “join forces” in a “political campaign in defense of the annexation of Guiana Essequiba”.

Venezuela disputes the territory of almost 160 thousand square kilometers against Guyana, and a referendum will be held on December 3 to “decide” on the annexation of the region, which is rich in oil.

Diosdado Cabello, considered Chavismo’s number 2, led a rally to launch the “campaign” in the Venezuelan state of Delta Amacuro, close to the disputed area. During the event, he made an appeal to the country’s opposition, “inviting” anti-Chavistas to “join in the defense of Essequibo”, emphasizing that the problem belongs to “all Venezuelans, regardless of their political affiliations”.

The deputy and first vice-president of Maduro’s dictatorship party, the PSUV, highlighted that, in Chavismo’s view, “imperialism seeks to control the territory in question to install military bases, harming the two South American nations”. Cabello expressed the belief that the “referendum will reflect the spirit of unity in Venezuela on the issue” of annexation.

One of the objectives of the referendum is to reject the intervention of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the dispute. Cabello argues that the process at the ICJ will probably result in favor of Guyana, which filed an action at the Court against Venezuela, and denounced the refusal of the Guyanese president, Irfaan Ali, to “dialogue directly” with the dictator Maduro on the matter. (With EFE Agency)