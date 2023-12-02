María Corina Machado after being proclaimed the opposition candidate. Miguel Gutiérrez (EFE)

In the last minute of November 30, the Government of Norway confirmed the receipt of an agreement between the Chavista Government and the Venezuelan opposition that contemplates the creation of a “procedure” that would make it possible for disqualified candidates – especially María Corina Machado , which leads all opinion polls in the country – appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice the decision that prevents them from participating in the 2024 elections. The disqualified politicians will have 15 days to present their appeals for the veto issued by the Comptroller General of the Republic. The decision opens a door for the candidates, but its outcome is uncertain. Many analysts consider that this is just a way for Chavismo to buy time.

The United States had announced that it was waiting until November 30 to see any gesture from Caracas with the aim of providing guarantees for the organization of free and verifiable elections that would allow the endless political crisis of the Caribbean nation to be averted once and for all. Washington, once the energy sanctions on the Government of Nicolas Maduro have been lifted, also hopes for the release of some of the 300 political prisoners who still exist in the country.

The reaction of the Government of Nicolas Maduro produced some relief at the possibility that the entire Barbados agreement – reached a month and a half ago between Chavismo and the opposition – would fall to the ground, but in no way has it been interpreted as a solution, a definitive concession or a specific commitment. Above all because the Bolivarian revolution controls all the public powers of the country as if they were its own extremities, something that the Chavista leadership has not hidden for some time. In the political and legal environment of the Venezuelan opposition, this is the most widespread impression, although there has been no official reaction.

Shortly before Norway’s announcement, Diosdado Cabello, Chavismo’s number two, had stated on his Wednesday television program that Machado’s political empowerment “will never happen,” and publicly told Gerardo Blyde, head of the opposition in the negotiating table, which should not be making statements that suggest otherwise. Cabello stated, among other things, that enabling Machado “is not a problem” of his, but of the country’s courts and institutions, which, he said, “are autonomous.”

“The most important thing about what happened is that Maduro does not break with the United States ultimatum,” says Carmen Beatriz Fernández, consultant and political analyst. What Maduro is after “is to buy time,” she says. Do not break with the dynamic that has earned the end of energy sanctions without compromising anything fundamental. “Maduro has opened the doors of the labyrinth, nothing is resolved here,” she adds.

Constitutional lawyer Juan Manuel Rafalli maintains that “what the proposal denotes is that there is no political will to resolve this problem. It would be enough for the Comptroller’s Office itself to revoke its previous actions, which are illegal.” Rafalli recalls that, strictly speaking, María Corina Machado is not formally disqualified as a result of a legal procedure with a final court ruling, and the decision has not even been communicated to her -Elvis Amoroso, current director of the National Electoral Council, comptroller general until Last April, he was the author of the most important political disqualifications in the country. “Nothing guarantees that she will be granted protection and then revoked with a substantive ruling. The truth is that it is a measure that is not acceptable,” he says.

Rafalli foresees that any subsequent decision of the Political-Administrative Chamber can easily remove a personal request for reconsideration from Machado, after having legitimized this position by appealing to the Chavista justice system. He also considers it likely that a selective rehabilitation exercise will be carried out on other vetoed candidates in order to create greater fissures. “We must remember that we are in an unequal game, here the force is controlled by the Chavista elite,” says Stefania Vitale, academic and political scientist at the Institute of Higher Studies in Administration, IESA.

“The result of the primaries changed the political dynamics, once again strengthening the possibilities of the opposition. It is not clear to anyone whether the judicial measure will allow you to participate in the consultation. But Machado has no other path, he has to follow that path. “She is called to rescue the importance of formal coordination of her political team and to have all possible options planned,” she says. “Other times the democratic field has been left empty-handed because of this. You have to have a flexible strategy. Maduro would like to win an election like the ones that Chavez won before, he is waiting for the increase in tax revenue that the post-sanctions oil agreements can give him. But Chavismo is in bad condition. Nobody has their homework done,” she says.

