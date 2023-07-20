The dialogue in Venezuela seems to remain stagnant. Chavismo insists that the lifting of sanctions is the main condition to resume it and, despite the efforts of the European Union and several Latin American countries, at least in public you don’t see much progress.

According to President Nicolás Maduro, “there was a consensus” at the meeting in which he was represented by his vice president, Delcy Rodríguez in Brussels. “At the dialogue table there was a consensus (…) that the sanctions against Venezuela must be lifted. Well, that the consensus be fulfilled, then,” the president insisted in statements to state media.

Jorge Rodríguez, the ruling party’s chief negotiator and also president of the Venezuelan parliament, assured this Wednesday that both The opposition and Chavismo met in Brussels and reached a “consensus” that sanctions should be lifted. However, he did not confirm if there will be a restart of the dialogue.

On the opposition side, the leaders exposed through Twitter that the boss who heads the negotiating table, Gerardo Blyde, attended the meeting in Brussels at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Twitter account of the Unitary Platform delegation, which brings together opposition negotiators, there were a series of requests at the meeting: the guarantee that Venezuelans can win democracy through a process of truly free and competitive elections; respect for the primary elections, the urgent release of all political prisoners and the cessation of political persecution.

During a press conference this Wednesday, Rodríguez responded to EL TIEMPO that the ruling party delegation does not give in, and reiterated his request for “non-interference” by the countries in the internal affairs of Venezuela.

Regarding whether there will be a meeting with President Macron on November 11, Rodríguez neither confirmed nor denied the information.

When asked about the authorization of the United States in some transactions with bonds of the state company Petróleos de Venezuela, the president of Parliament argued that it is not a question of authorization, but of “returning everything”, also referring to the gold withheld in London.

Hopeful with the EU

For his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, expressed this Wednesday “hope” in “advancing in a scheme” that eliminates the sanctions against the country to resume frozen political negotiations, after the meeting in Brussels between representatives of the government and the opposition and the presidents of France, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

“We have seen how unanimously, including the European Union, including countries like France, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, have requested to advance in a scheme that eliminates, that lifts, the sanctions, and From there, start working on the resumption of political dialogue among Venezuelans,” Gil said in a telephone interview on state television.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

