“They have tried to assassinate me today” this phrase was pronounced by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, on August 4, 2018 when at an event on Bolívar Avenue in Caracas, a drone with explosives detonated in front of the presidential gallery.

(Also read: Former Venezuelan deputy sentenced to 8 years for ‘conspiring’ to kill Maduro)

Now, four years later, 17 people have been sentenced and Venezuela is also demanding the extradition of the former representative of Juan Guaidó, Julio Borges, from Colombia.

The president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, asked in a plenary session of the hemicycle that “Colombia hand over to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela the intellectual author of the frustrated assassination, Julio Borges.” These statements cause uncertainty among the opposition allies or former allies of the interim government of Guaidó, who have lived in Bogotá since 2019.

For Rodríguez, it is impossible “to rest until all those involved pay” in what was described as a frustrated assassination and that in the Venezuelan courts ended with the eight-year prison sentence for former deputy Juan Requesens, one of the figures most emblematic of the case. The rest of those involved have sentences of up to 30 years.

(Also read: These are the keys to reestablishing Colombia-Venezuela relations)

Guaidó appointed Borges (photo) as Commissioner for Foreign Relations in 2019. Photo: Raul Grove. AFP

That August 4, 2018, Maduro claimed that the Colombian and Venezuelan extreme right were behind the attack that was recorded on television because it was a live broadcast of the anniversary of the Bolivarian National Guard.

Since then, he has demanded from Bogotá the delivery of Borges, who served as Guaidó’s diplomatic representative during the government of Iván Duque, who ignored the calls.

But the reality changes this August 7 and the opponents in Bogotá feel “uncertainty” regarding their situation. Some have thought of going to another country because they believe that President Gustavo Petro will not have the same treatment as Duque, in addition, knowing that relations between the two countries will begin a new stage of rapprochement, they are aware that they will not have the same benefits.

Anonymously, an opponent confessed to EL TIEMPO that the greatest fear is that “Venezuelan intelligence will carry out forced extraditions,” referring to the possible presence of officials from the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) in Colombia.

Given the accusations of the president of the Venezuelan Parliament, this newspaper tried to establish contact with Julio Borges, but it was impossible.

For his part, Eduardo Battistini, who was in charge of the Venezuelan embassy in Colombia, representing Guaidó and replacing Borges, assured EL TIEMPO that they do not question Petro’s decision to reestablish relations but that they ask to maintain “a channel of communication” to serve Venezuelan migrants.

Battistini recalled that regularizing migrants is necessary and that with the mediation of the embassy of the interim government, the certification of more than 67,000 university degrees of Venezuelans in Colombia was achieved. “I will not leave Colombia because we must continue accompanying and helping our migrants who number more than 2 million.”

“I take the word of Gustavo Petro who said he was not going to persecute us,” Battistini stressed, recalling that the new president is closely familiar with the defense of Human Rights and even claimed Hugo Chavez when he left the Inter-American Justice System.

In addition to Borges, Venezuela has also asked the United States for the extradition of businessman Osman Alexis Delgado Tabosky, accused of financing the attack against Nicolás Maduro.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Maduro: they plan ‘terrorist attacks’ from Bogotá against Venezuela

Foreign Minister appointed by Petro and Venezuela agree to normalize relations