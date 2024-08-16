The Venezuelan National Assembly, the country’s parliament dominated by Chavismo, approved this Thursday (15) the law that increases the control of Nicolás Maduro’s regime over non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the country.

The legislation, known as the “Law on Supervision, Regulation, Action and Financing of NGOs,” made up of 39 articles, passed the Venezuelan Parliament with little resistance.

Among the main points of the law is the possibility of dissolving NGOs that, according to the Chavista regime, may be involved in “activities that seek to destabilize the country, promote terrorist actions or incite hatred.”

The president of the Internal Policy Commission and head of the PSUV bench, Diosdado Cabello, a strong ally of Maduro, was the main person responsible for the inclusion of an amendment to the law that expands the prohibitions imposed on NGOs, according to the Venezuelan portal Cocuyo Effect.

According to the portal, Cabello’s amendment, approved by the Chavistas, prohibits NGOs from receiving or providing financial contributions to political parties, as well as being linked to acts or people considered by Caracas to be “terrorist”.

Cabello said his amendment serves to combat the “use of NGOs to finance violent actions against the government.” Despite the justification, the Chavista did not present concrete evidence for his allegations.

The new law also establishes strict measures for foreign NGOs. Article 30 of the law provides, according to the Cocuyo Effectthe indefinite suspension of activities of NGOs that “violate the provisions of the law”, until a “court decides on their definitive dissolution”. Article 33 determines that NGOs based outside Venezuela must follow the same rules and control mechanisms imposed on national NGOs, and Article 37 includes the cancellation of registration for foreign organizations and individuals that “fail to comply with the legislation”.

The financial penalties for non-compliance with the rules established by law are severe. Fines for “irregularities,” such as failure to register and report donations, range from 100 to 1,000 times the official exchange rate. In the event of a repeat offense, the fines can reach 10,000 times the current value. In addition, fines for “unreported donations,” which are not reported to the Chavista regime, are double the amount received.

The law’s passage marks a significant increase in the Maduro regime’s control over NGOs, many of which play a crucial role in documenting human rights violations, persecuting opponents and exposing living conditions in Venezuela.

Some of the NGOs that could be severely affected by the new law to control Chavismo have already spoken out about the legislation.

“We warn the international community about this Law that will deepen the persecution of dissenting voices and silence civic space,” said the NGO PROVEA, which has a partnership with the UN and documents cases of human rights violations in Venezuela.

“It’s a scam [a aprovação da lei] to control even the smallest aspect of people’s lives and the country […]threatening with dissolutions and million-dollar fines NGOs that are already consolidated and comply with dozens of laws and taxes”, he added.