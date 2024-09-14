Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced on public television this Saturday the arrest of two Spanish citizens, allegedly “spies for the CNI,” the Spanish intelligence service, who were planning to buy weapons and commit murders, according to Cabello, the number two in the Venezuelan regime, a representative of the hardline sector. According to sources in Moncloa, they are not secret agents and have no links to the CNI.

In a very confusing speech, the minister recounted in a disorganized and difficult-to-follow manner what seemed to be three different plots, although he did not differentiate or specify them and it is not known when one begins and another ends, but in any case he linked the United States to this supposed coup d’état. The television showed the two detainees while Cabello was speaking. “Two Spanish citizens were arrested in Puerto Ayacucho. José María Basuat Vadominos and Andrés Martínez Adasmen, near the airport of Puerto Ayacucho, in an irregular situation, taking photos. We found on their phones links with a woman named María Teresa Clavijo, from Aragua, leader of Vente Venezuela, linked to the so-called commanders (volunteer groups of the opposition of Maria Corina Machado, the anti-Chavez leader). Jorman Enrique Varillas and Jhexica Isabel APonte Figueras. She participated in the acts of violence, there is even a photo of her hooded, at a demonstration. The Spaniards ask on the phone where to buy explosives, to contact if they want to do a special job. And on her phone she plans the assassination of a mayor of Upata, a revolutionary mayor,” Cabello said. “The United States is not alien to this operation,” she added.

The minister, without providing evidence, accuses the opposition of bringing weapons into Venezuela. “400 rifles and pistols linked to the opposition entered from the United States. This is just a sample of what was recovered, what was captured in intelligence operations. They tried to bring it in through regular channels. The Venezuelan government guarantees peace. There is no cause for alarm. We are doing what is necessary to maintain peace,” he continued.

(Developing news).