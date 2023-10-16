Nicolás Maduro, last August. LEONARDO FERNANDEZ VILORIA (REUTERS)

Norway has announced that the Unitary Platform and the Government of Venezuela are returning to the negotiations that began in Mexico in 2021. They have moved locations to Barbados, a stop where attempts to reach a consensual solution to the prolonged Venezuelan conflict had already ended. . The first meeting of this new phase will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Caribbean country, according to the statement released by the mediators. This step had been anticipated weeks ago. Although contacts between the parties cooled over the last 11 months, almost since the last time they met in Mexico and signed an agreement, the leverage of the United States in its direct conversations with representatives of Nicolás Maduro in Doha was able to once again bring out a process that seemed stagnant afloat.

The first signs of these agreements came with the decision of the United States to resume its flights to Venezuela to deport undocumented Venezuelans. Then, the National Electoral Council offered its late technical support to the opposition primaries that will be played this Sunday the 22nd with the main candidate, who leads the rest by more than 40 points, María Corina Machado disqualified.

This should be one of the topics on the agenda for these conversations that are being resumed in Barbados, but it is an issue on which Chavismo is unwilling to give in, since it has not shown itself favorable to moderately competitive elections in which it could lose power. and a few months ago the head of the Chavista delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, had already rejected European electoral observation. Setting a date for the presidential election would be another commitment that should emerge from these meetings and it has been anticipated that it could be in mid-2024. According to advances from agencies such as Reuters and Bloomberg in recent days, the relaxation of sanctions would be aimed at allowing the operation of more foreign companies related to PDVSA to begin to pay off the debts that the state company has, in a scheme similar to that applied to Chevron and the European companies ENI and Repsol. In addition, some individual sanctions on senior officials could be revoked.

Washington is once again intensifying its efforts to unblock the crisis in Venezuela in a complicated energy scenario, just as it did in 2022 when Russia started the war in Ukraine. Biden would be trying to avoid, according to what Bloomberg points out this Monday, that the war between Israel and Hamas becomes a regional crisis that affects the price of a barrel of oil.

There are topics that seem to have been left hanging. A year ago, the opposition and Chavismo signed a social agreement to create a fund to address the humanitarian emergency in Venezuela, which continues with the advance of the economic contraction and continues to drive the migration of Venezuelans. A total of 3,000 million dollars frozen in Government costs abroad would be made available to the United Nations to execute projects in the areas of health, public services and food. This deal has failed to come into shape so far.

