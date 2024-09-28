The ruling Chavismo in Venezuela and its main opposition bloc –Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD)- they return this Saturday to measure their strength in the streets, with separate calls for demonstrations whose objective is to continue defending or questioning the controversial re-election of Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections on July 28.

As is customary, anti-Chavismo first called its sympathizers to a “global protest” which, they hope, will occur in several cities and towns in Venezuela and 53 other countries, as explained by opposition leader María Corina Machado, the main promoter of these demonstrations.

In an unexpected gesture, Machado stepped aside due to his disqualification and nominated another candidate to participate in the presidential elections. Photo:Getty Images Share

In the case of Venezuela, Machado indicated that the opposition protests will be carried out under the modality of “swarm”, so that citizens can “appear and disappear” quickly and thus avoid being arrestedafter some 2,400 people will end up behind bars in the context of the post-election crisis, some of them apprehended during the demonstrations.

This will be the first demonstration held by the majority anti-Chavismo since its standard-bearer, Edmundo González Urrutia, left the country for Spain. where you have requested asylum and where you have received, In the last three weeks, the recognition of the European Parliament and other international organizations such as “president-elect” in the Venezuelan elections.

Meanwhile, it is unknown if Machado – who has kept her whereabouts hidden while the Government calls her a terrorist – will participate in any of these concentrations, which will take place a month after his last public appearance, when he led a protest against the “fraud” which, he assures, the ruling party is trying to consummate.

On the other hand, the chavismowhich considers that “it does have reasons to celebrate”, has called on its followers to demonstrate that They are the majority in the country, as indicated this week by the first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, also minister of Interior and Justice.

“We are going to hold marches in all the states of Venezuela and Chavismo mobilizes to celebrate the victory of July 28,” said Friday the number two of the PSUV, who insists that the opposition “they have no people to support them”which is why he predicted failure for the PUD in his call on Saturday.

He stressed that Chavismo will take to the streets to reject “destabilization attempts” of the opposition, which the Government accuses of coup and terrorist plans, and to defend the validation of Maduro’s triumph made in August by the Supreme Court of Justice, made up of judges related to the president.

