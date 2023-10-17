You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Officialism and Unitary Platform
Officialism and Unitary Platform
There were no announcements about lifting disqualifications of opposition candidates.
The presidential elections in Venezuela will be held in the second half of 2024 with all guarantees and political rights, including international observation and accompaniment. This was agreed this Tuesday by the ruling party and the opposition of that country after the new dialogue table established in Barbados.
With the support of Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, the United States, Russia and the Netherlands and the mediation of the Kingdom of Norway, the parties signed two agreements, one on political rights and guarantees of the nation, and another on the preservation of assets and the territorial sovereignty.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
