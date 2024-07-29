Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab was the first official to speak out the morning after the electoral power, controlled by Chavismo, declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. Saab accused María Corina Machado and the exiled opposition members Lester Toledo and Leopoldo López of allegedly hacking the automated voting system, without proof.

According to Saab, the alleged cyber attack “slowed down the sending of the tally sheets for the national vote count,” which would explain, according to the ruling party’s version, the delay in knowing the results, which were not made public until after midnight, at least six hours after the polling stations closed. Since Sunday, the opposition has criticized the irregularities in the counting and in the system of transmission of the tally sheets.

In record time, according to the statements, the Prosecutor’s Office has already identified those responsible. “According to the classified information we received, the main person involved in this attack would be citizen Lester Toledo, a notorious fugitive from justice who is currently abroad. Along with him, the Venezuelan fugitive from justice Leopoldo López and María Corina Machado appear to be involved. The prosecutors are gathering evidence of these actions that attempted to adulterate the results,” he continued.

Lester Toledo is the founder of Voluntad Popular along with Leopoldo López, who after spending six years in prison in Caracas took refuge in the Spanish Embassy in Caracas. Toledo is repeatedly accused of terrorism by the Government, as part of the organizers of the anti-government protests against Maduro that left more than 40 dead due to the repression of the police forces and colectivos, groups of armed civilians affiliated with Chavismo. In exile he has worked as an advisor to the Government of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador.

Saab has ordered an investigation and has claimed that the alleged cyber attack against the system was carried out from North Macedonia, without providing evidence. In his statement, the prosecutor also warned that calls to ignore the official results could be classified as crimes of public incitement, incitement to hatred, and resistance to authority, all of which carry prison sentences.

“In defense of peace, we inform that our institution will be monitoring any act that attempts to start an escalation of violence to spoil the democratic celebration that we have experienced.” More than 100 people have been arrested during these months of struggle on the road to July 28, when the opposition decided to continue with the route despite all the barriers put in place by the Government. During the weekend, the deployment of police and military, and intelligence services, throughout the country marked the landscape of the voting in which Venezuelans still mobilized to participate massively. Saab assured that on Monday afternoon the results table by table will be published on the CNE website.

The prosecutor made a recurring inventory of the alleged boycotts, frauds and attacks orchestrated by the opposition against Nicolás Maduro, to whom he gave a round of applause on television before his proclamation as president. One of the episodes he dwelt on was the alleged statements by the organizers of the opposition primaries held last October, in which María Corina Machado emerged victorious with 92% of the votes and was later disqualified as a candidate. The members of the commission that conducted this citizen consultation were subjected to investigation.

The Prosecutor’s Office, controlled by Chavez, is marking the path that Maduro has taken to get through this new crossroads in which he hopes to remain in power under a huge shadow of doubt about the legitimacy of the results announced this morning by the president of the National Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, a close friend of the president and his wife Cilia Flores.

