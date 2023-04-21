‘Chávez’s star minister hated by Maduro’: Dossier Venezuela

In a new installment of ‘Dossier Venezuela’, the journalist and politician Francisco Santos talks about the ex-minister of Oil of Hugo Chávez, Rafael Ramírez, denies having any open case for corruption and money laundering pending in the United States.

The official affirms that there is a person who “was going to testify against him”, but affirms that he has no case because he has never carried out an act of corruption.

(Keep reading: Dossier Venezuela: UCV, ‘the house that overcomes the shadows’, is abandoned).

Rafael Ramírez says that: “I always denounced that Maduro used justice as an element of political persecution. In Venezuela there is no rule of law, there is no independence of powers and since I decided to separate from the government because I am against what Maduro has made with the country, they have always used the argument of corruption”, he pointed out.

In the same way, Ramírez spoke about his departure from the country: “From the moment President Chávez died, Maduro immediately began to push aside those of us who were always there.”

(Also: ‘Dossier Venezuela’: Apure, the land with the presence of ELN and dissidents).

Ramírez says that they sent him to the Foreign Ministry for three months “I continued working for the country and doing things, in 2017 not only on the economic issue but on the social issue due to the protests in the street I said that I was going to resign and I resigned,” he said.