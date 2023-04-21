Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

‘Chávez’s star minister hated by Maduro’: Dossier Venezuela

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World
0
‘Chávez’s star minister hated by Maduro’: Dossier Venezuela


close

dossier Venezuela

dossier Venezuela

dossier Venezuela

The former Minister of Petroleum. Rafael Ramírez denies having any open case for corruption.

In a new installment of ‘Dossier Venezuela’, the journalist and politician Francisco Santos talks about the ex-minister of Oil of Hugo Chávez, Rafael Ramírez, denies having any open case for corruption and money laundering pending in the United States.

See also  Moskalkova supported the indexation of pensions for all pensioners

The official affirms that there is a person who “was going to testify against him”, but affirms that he has no case because he has never carried out an act of corruption.

(Keep reading: Dossier Venezuela: UCV, ‘the house that overcomes the shadows’, is abandoned).

Rafael Ramírez says that: “I always denounced that Maduro used justice as an element of political persecution. In Venezuela there is no rule of law, there is no independence of powers and since I decided to separate from the government because I am against what Maduro has made with the country, they have always used the argument of corruption”, he pointed out.

In the same way, Ramírez spoke about his departure from the country: “From the moment President Chávez died, Maduro immediately began to push aside those of us who were always there.”

(Also: ‘Dossier Venezuela’: Apure, the land with the presence of ELN and dissidents).

Ramírez says that they sent him to the Foreign Ministry for three months “I continued working for the country and doing things, in 2017 not only on the economic issue but on the social issue due to the protests in the street I said that I was going to resign and I resigned,” he said.

See also  PDVSA scandal leads to the release of two ex-managers tortured in jail

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Chávezs #star #minister #hated #Maduro #Dossier #Venezuela

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
VIDEOS | Owner of a burned-out car in the UAS confesses: “There was a boy moving cables”

VIDEOS | Owner of a burned-out car in the UAS confesses: "There was a boy moving cables"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result