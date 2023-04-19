The former national treasurer of Venezuela, Claudia Patricia Díaz Guillén and her husband, Adrián José Velásquez Figueroawere sentenced this Wednesday in the US to 15 years in prison and 3 years of probation each for money laundering.

In addition, they must restitute 136 million dollars and pay a fine of 75,000 dollars each, according to an announcement by Judge William P. Dimitrouleas in Miami.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested sentences of no less than 23 years and 5 months in prison for her and 19 years and five months for him.

“No information to collaborate”

Claudia Díaz Guillén had asked “compassion” to the judge who would impose his sentence, in a statement in which he says that he would like to “collaborate” with the US but could not do so because he lacks the information they seek.

The statement was incorporated into the court record of the case shortly before the court hearing. As he says, he decided to do the writing for fear that his words would not be translated correctly during the hearing. “I stand here today as a defeated woman. My family and I have lived under the threat of death, jail and torture for more than ten years. My children have lost both parents at the tender age of 14 and 4″, begins the letter of the so-called “nurse” of Hugo Chávez.

She and her husband, who were extradited from Spain in 2022, were very close to the president of Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013 and left the country and moved to Spain because, according to what they allege, they suffered persecution from the current president. , Nicolas Maduro.

In 2022, they were found guilty of money laundering charges by a jury in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and face the possibility of prison terms of more than 20 years.

The Prosecutor’s Office says they made a fortune of 136 million dollars with a corruption network that took advantage of her position to benefit from the exchange control system in force in Venezuela at the time.

