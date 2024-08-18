Now that the regime of Nicolás Maduro has lost forever the little legitimacy it had left, now that it has entered into a repressive drift worthy of the old tradition of Latin American fascism, many fellow travelers of the Bolivarian Revolution have begun to remember: to remember how charismatic Hugo Chávez was, since Maduro is not; to regret that Maduro has misappropriated the revolution, which achieved and promised so many good things; to accept that the current Chavista government may be corrupt, authoritarian and violent, but until Chávez’s death it was democratic, popular and brave, because it stood up to imperialism. And so the failure of Chavismo—which has expelled more than seven million citizens, which has plunged one of the richest countries in Latin America into poverty and which right now imprisons, intimidates and persecutes in order to steal an election—is the fault of Maduro, of the North American sanctions or of the fall in oil prices, but never of Chávez. No: Chavez’s situation was going well, these voices say; what is happening now is something else.

I cannot agree. Like those nostalgic Chavistas, I too have been trying to remember, and I have made several (re)discoveries. After writing last week about the accusations of “inciting hatred” with which Maduro imprisons his opponents, I remembered the words that Chavez used at the time to threaten Globovisión and other media with the closure. “They are manipulating, inciting hatred,” he accused them in that grotesque parody that was the program. Hello President. I also recalled the reform of the intelligence services in 2008, which included the obligation of all citizens, including judges, to collaborate with the intelligence agencies when they requested it. That decree, which had a Stasi tinge, caused such a scandal at the time that Chávez had to suspend its execution. But the attempt came back to me on July 30, when Maduro asked his supporters to use an official application, VenApp, to report demonstrators who protested in the streets against electoral fraud. The aim now, as it was then, is to turn citizens into informers for the State.

The truth is that the dictatorial drift of Maduro’s Venezuela, which has plunged the country into chaos and will plunge it into pain, has its roots in the years of that Chávez whose face the clueless, the fanatics or the amnesiacs now want to whitewash. Perhaps they do not remember the shamelessness with which Chávez persecuted journalists who seemed inconvenient to him, forcing critical newspapers to close down by the cheap strategy of denying them papers, or calling the media “enemies of the revolution” (in 2001, many years before Donald Trump discovered that the media was the enemy of the people). Perhaps they do not remember the implausible praise that Chávez dedicated to Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the leader of a fundamentalist and anti-Semitic Iran, whom he ridiculously called an “anti-imperialist gladiator”; nor of the moving declarations of unconditional support for the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which Chavez called “the legitimate government of Syria.” He called the Syrian dissidents terrorists, and at the time I commented that he was going to use up the word: because he also used it frequently against the Venezuelan opposition, against foreign presidents, against NGOs. He did not use it, however, against terrorists: Ilich Ramírez, alias The Jackalwho in 1974 planted four bombs against French newspapers and killed 11 people, called him “continuer of the struggle of the people.”

And now, when Maduro and his people are screaming for Putin’s favors, and when the government accuses the opposition of protesting of terrorism, I think that nothing is new. The absurd epithet that Maduro now uses to repress and imprison is not new; the admiration or complicity or frivolous genuflection before brutal authoritarianism is not new. What is happening now is the same as before: Maduro is a continuation, not a distortion or a derailment, of what Chavez already was. Fifteen years ago, I took note (idlely) of a speech that Chavez gave on the eve of some elections: “Let us prepare ourselves, generals, admirals, soldiers,” he said. “Because we will sweep them away.” He was referring, of course, to the opposition, and you will agree that the invocation of the Armed Forces against their own citizens is at least curious. The “bloodbath” that Maduro promised before the last elections is part of the same —so to speak— semantic field.

One day we will name the immense damage that this revolution has done to the democratic left in Latin America. Those of us who want to build a solid social democracy in these unequal and unjust countries have begun to see, in the Venezuelan regime, the most powerful retarding force. Chavismo has been giving an invaluable gift to these selfish and groveling right-wing parties that we have for about 20 years, and several of the worst accidents of these times, from the sabotage of the Colombian peace process to the election of that bad joke that is Javier Milei, are inconceivable without the presence of Bolivarian Venezuela in the neighborhood. That is why I was pleased by the foresight of Gabriel Boric, who from the beginning refused to accept the farce of the last elections. On the other side is the alliance of three governments—Colombia, Mexico and Brazil—that tried to find a negotiated solution to this mess. Andrés Manuel López Obrador has cowardly washed his hands of the situation, so that an enormous responsibility has fallen into the hands of Lula da Silva and Gustavo Petro: presidents, of course, of the countries that have the most to lose if Maduro remains in power.

But the proposal to repeat the elections, which has been put on the table in recent days, is a profound mistake. Not only because it insults the Venezuelan voters who have in their hands the records of their victory (while the government has not been able to present even a shred of evidence of its own), but because it is unforgivably innocent: does anyone doubt that the regime would repeat all the cheating it has done, and now with fewer scruples and more violence, to manipulate the result? Meanwhile, with each imprisoned opponent, with each new victim of repression, with each new law of persecution and censorship, it is becoming more difficult for Maduro to leave through negotiations, like the dictator in Churchill’s metaphor, who is riding a tiger and cannot get off because the tiger is increasingly hungry.

We don’t know what the best scenario might be, but I am very clear about what the worst is: a new Nicaragua. That Maduro, Chavez’s successor, suddenly becomes the next Daniel Ortega: entrenched in illegitimate power, forced by his own crimes to permanent repression, isolated from the world on the back of his own tiger. This terrifying scenario would bring with it human rights violations and new waves of mass displacement. That is why I say that Lula and Petro have an enormous responsibility.

The Chavista revolution seems to be on its way out. Now it is a matter of not taking Venezuelans with it.