Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, in a recent act. Miraflores Press / EFE

The accusations made by an international commission mandated by the United Nations against Nicolás Maduro and several dozen high-ranking officials of the Venezuelan regime for serious human rights violations place the president and his collaborators in a more than delicate situation when the first steps are being taken towards a democratic solution to the institutional crisis of the Caribbean country.

The international mission has investigated 223 events that have occurred since 2014 – and 2,891 other cases to corroborate patterns of violations and crimes – and concludes that, among other violations against human rights, there have been arbitrary executions and a systematic use of torture. Among those considered directly responsible in addition to Maduro are the considered number two of the regime and president of the National Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, the Minister of the Interior, Néstor Reverol, the Minister of Defense, Vladimir Padrino López, those responsible for the intelligence services and 45 other senior officials. At least 53 people were killed by the Police or the Army.

Although the reports in the report are not new either and are in line with some of the warnings that the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has emphasized at other times, their harshness represents an important setback for Maduro’s attempt. to redirect the Venezuelan institutional crisis without abandoning power through certain gestures, such as the release of a hundred political prisoners and the acceptance of international observers for the legislative elections scheduled for next December. It also derails any type of recovery of legitimacy before the international community that any of these measures could imply.

The investigation carried out by the UN does not point to specific events perpetrated individually in the midst of a social and economic upheaval, but rather to a continuous succession of human rights violations sustained by the State apparatus and with political responsibility. The Venezuelan Government is obliged, in the first place, to immediately put an end to this type of practice, and to prosecute those who are directly implicated in these events and to provide explanations on the evidence provided by the international report.

It is hardly feasible that elections can be held in a climate where the convening Government is under well-founded suspicion of violating human rights. Therefore, maximum clarity in words and, above all, in deeds is urgently needed so that the Venezuelan Government demonstrates an unequivocal will to return to the democratic path.