



Direction and dramaturgy

Carolina Román

Address, musical composition and sound space

Alejandro Pelayo

Video Scene

Ezequiel Romero

Sceography

Javier Ruiz de Alegría

Lightning

Raúl Baena and Eduardo Vizuete

Locker room

Elda Noriega

Scenic movement

Carolina Román and Óscar Martínez Gil

Interpreters

Rozalén, Luisa Gavasa, Paula Iwasaki, Raquel Varela, Laura Porras and Alejandro Pelayo (live music)

Place

Marquina Theater, Madrid

María Isabel Anita Carmen de Jesús Vargas Lizano went down in the history of music as Chavela Vargas. It is one of the great myths of the Latin American song – in Spain, especially, thanks to Pedro Almodóvar’s films – that she interpreted in a way … dramatically heartbreaking. His way of singing and feeling what he sang came, without a doubt, a random, tormented and dramatic life. It is understandable that Carolina Román will be seduced by her figure and decided to take her on stage.

The author presents a Chavela Vargas about to die – to receive ‘La Pelona’, as she called death; Sitting in her rocking chair, a nebula of memories appears and the artist reviews different stages of her life that shaped the woman and the artist she was. His mother’s abandonment and his father’s repudiation, his youth relationship with Frida Kahlohis passion for music, his lesbianism, his drinking addiction, his struggle to impose himself in a world of men … They are aspects that Carolina Román addresses in his text. It is difficult to catch a life as agitated and feverish as that of Chavela Vargas, and the function is somewhat claims and the portrait of the singer is unbridled. However, the show comes alive with music, inevitable if you want to portray Chavela Vargas; And he does not only for the presence of the magnificent Rozalén (which alternates with Nitaex of Fuel Fandango), but for the presence of singers such as Paula Iwasaki – A luxury always in any staging–, Raquel Varela and Laura Porrasand the accompaniment of the musician Alejandro Pelayo (Marlango). The scene that closes the show, with the three chavelas in which Carolina Román has divided the character: the dying, the young woman and the myth, singing ‘Llorona’ next to the other two actresses, is deeply exciting and is a perfect closure for the function, in which we must highlight the sobriety of Luisa Gavasawhich manages to compose a personal and compassionate chavela.











