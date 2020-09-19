The SIT and Vigilance have made several serious allegations against IPS doctor Ajaypal Sharma in their investigation. The SIT has claimed in its investigation that they had filed fake cases in Bulandshahar and Rampur against the woman claiming to be his wife. He was constantly chatting with jailed mafia Anil Bhati on WhatsApp. Apart from this, he also talked about the transaction of Rs 80 lakh to the alleged journalist and his partner to get his deployment done in Meerut and another district.IIT Ajaypal’s WhatsApp chat and call record has been proved by SIT in its investigation. After this, Vigilance also investigated against him. The former SSP of Noida, Vaibhav Krishna, raised the issue of transactions for the desired posting. Ajaypal is an accused in this case.

9 recordings were reconstructed

The SIT and Vigilance investigated nine recordings involving IPS doctor Ajaypal Sharma. Five of these have conversations about the desired posting.

First-second recording: There is talk of a transaction of Rs 80 lakh between Ajay and alleged journalist Chandan Rai for getting the posting done in Meerut. Half the amount is being asked to be given after the advance and the rest of the work.

Third recording: There are talks between Chandan Rai and Swapnil Rai for posting referring to three big names related to the ruling party. Ajay’s IAS brother, who holds the post of SDM, is being mentioned.

Fourth recording: Atul Shukla and Chandan Rai are talking about Ajay Pal’s posting. The Advance mentions giving 20 books (Rs 20 lakh) and sixty books (Rs 60 lakh) a month.

Fifth recording: Between Chandan Rai and Ankit, there is talk of removing data from the woman’s mobile.

Sixth-seventh recording: A conversation is taking place between Chandan Rai and Sunil Bharti. In this, there is talk of filing a fake case against the woman who claims to be Ajaypal’s wife.

Eighth-ninth recording: There is a mention of giving advance of Rs 20 lakh, saying there is no comparison between Chandan Rai and Swapnil Rai in three districts and posting in Saharanpur and Meerut.

IPS Ajay Pal cleaning

Explaining these allegations, IPS Ajaypal Sharma said, ‘All the allegations against me are false. I imposed NSA against Anil Bhati while seizing SSP Noida, seizing assets. Bhati’s family accused me of tearing down the house. The chat that I am referring to is being reported as the year 2018. No one can talk to anyone while in jail. Due to the frauds committed by the woman, cases have been filed against them. I have no role in this. The woman who claimed to be my wife has also not been found right. I have filed a defamation case against the woman. The conversation with Chandan Rai is wrong. All the postings I have done have been based on my merit. I have not been posted in the districts where posting is talked about.