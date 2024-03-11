Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Scholz claimed that there were British and French soldiers in Ukraine. Now Poland's Foreign Minister is teasing the Chancellor.

Warsaw – The debate about the Taurus cruise missiles continues to give Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) a headache. He maintains his position of not supplying Taurus to Ukraine. His reasoning that German soldiers would have to be sent to Ukraine to do this is highly controversial. In his justification, however, he put France and Great Britain in the firing line. For this he is now receiving a swipe from Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

“Unlike other politicians…”: Polish Foreign Minister taunts Chancellor

He made people sit up and take notice with successive explosive statements. After French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that they would not rule out sending French ground troops to Ukraine, Sikorski announced his support for the initiative. “NATO soldiers in Ukraine are not unthinkable,” he said on Friday (March 8) at an event marking the 25th anniversary of his country’s NATO membership.

Sikorski finally revealed: “NATO soldiers are already in Ukraine. I would like to thank the ambassadors of these countries who took this risk.” Shortly afterwards, the swipe at Scholz followed: “These countries know who they are, but I cannot betray them. Unlike other politicians, I will not list them.”

Debate about Taurus: Scholz is accused of betraying secret information

Background to the Polish Foreign Minister's statement: Scholz was previously accused of divulging intelligence information. Taurus is “a very long-range weapon. And what the British and French are doing in terms of targeting and accompanying targeting cannot be done in Germany,” the Chancellor said at the end of February.

Scholz had thus indicated that British and French soldiers would accompany the Ukrainian army directly on site in Ukraine as they prepared to launch rockets. In the same context, he had spoken of German soldiers being involved in Ukraine because of the Taurus rockets and firmly rejected this scenario. The air force phone call intercepted by Russia intensified the diplomatic scandal. The officers in the phone call also revealed that British soldiers from the Ukrainian army were present when they loaded fighter jets with cruise missiles.

Pistorius in the Defense Committee: Chancellor and ministers under pressure over Taurus contradiction

Despite all the criticism, Chancellor Scholz is firmly sticking to his “no” for the Taurus delivery. In the traffic light coalition and especially in the FDP, his stance does not find support everywhere. FDP defense expert Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann and FDP deputy Wolfgang Kubicki are calling for a delivery to Ukraine.

The pressure on Scholz is not only growing within the coalition. The Bundestag Defense Committee will discuss the Russian wiretapping operation against Air Force officers on Monday (March 11). Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has unpleasant questions about the eavesdropping attack. The opposition also wants to address the Chancellor's negative attitude towards a Taurus delivery to Ukraine.

In contrast to Scholz, the Air Force leadership has made it clear that the deployment of Bundeswehr soldiers for a Taurus delivery is not necessary, said CDU defense expert Henning Otte. Pistorius must clarify this contradiction. Before the special session, the Union called for comprehensive clarification. There are “a whole lot of questions unanswered here,” said the defense policy spokesman for the Union faction, Florian Hahn (CSU), in the ARD-“Morning Magazine”. It must be clarified why assessments by Air Force experts did not reach the Chancellor or why Scholz “dismissed them” and “decided against Taurus for other reasons,” emphasized Hahn. (bb)