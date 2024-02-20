The latest shocking messages sent by Christian Sodano to his ex Desyrée: “It will take the army to stop me”

Those are chilling messages Christian Sodano he sent to his ex-girlfriend Desyrée Amato, in the days preceding the terrible double crime which he actually committed last Tuesday. “To stop me they will have to call in the entire Italian army,” wrote the 27-year-old. Messages that could change the hypothesis of the crime and add the aggravating circumstance of premeditation to his already very difficult position.

A week has passed since the tragedy that occurred in a house in Cistern of Latina. Last Tuesday afternoon, the 27-year-old Marshal of the Financial Police, Christian Sodano, took the life of his ex-girlfriend's mother and sister, killing them with his service pistol.

The boy he did not accept the decision of 22-year-old Desyrée Amato, who after a few months of relationship had decided to leave him because he was too obsessive. At the height of yet another argument, the 27-year-old grabbed the weapon and carried out the massacre that shocked the small municipality in Lazio and Italy.

Desyrée miraculously managed to escape Sodano's murderous wrath and is now left with her dad. She's upset, obviously, but she's providing stories and details that are very important to reconstruct the story. The 22-year-old told of the threats that her ex made to her, even in the days preceding her crazy gesture, and showed the chats with him, which practically announced what she then did.

“I will hurt you so much if it's the last thing I do. I don't care anymore“. Or again: “It will take the entire Italian army to stop me“. Afterwards he sent her one photo of his injured hand after a punch thrown against a wall. Desyrée tried to make him calm down but he, always very harsh, replied: “It's all your fault, now I can even take my own life“.

“But what have I done to you?“, asked the 22 year old shocked by the anger that Christian did not hide from her. There answeron the eve of the double murder, is chilling: “Bad. You can not imagine how much. Don't worry, tomorrow I'll have some fun. Do you like making me suffer? Perfect“.