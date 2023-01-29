The comic actor Miguelito Barraza spoke in reference to the complaint against his son, who abandoned the mother of his future son just days after giving birth.

the well-known comedian Miguel “Chato” Barraza It was pronounced after the complaint by Andrea Muñoz, the young pregnant woman who accuses her son José María of having abandoned her at the gates of bringing their baby into the world. In the Magaly Medina program, the anguished mother-to-be assured that she stopped receiving 28 soles a day from the singer and that she had also hidden the fact that he was already married, despite the fact that they slept together and had clothes in the place they rented.

What did Miguelito Barraza say about the complaint against his son?

After the public denunciation of Andrea Munoz, Miguelito Barraza addressed José María Barraza, obviously very upset by the scandal he is currently going through. What the comedian wants is for his son to reconsider because in the midst of everything is his future grandson, who is not to blame for his irresponsibility.

“If you’ve made a mistake, I hope you make amends, that you’re responsible. I am his father, but not an ayayero. Also, there is a creature involved and that little angel is not to blame. I hope to see you so I can talk man to man”, he expressed to Trome.

José María Barraza was denounced by Andrea Muñoz

The singer Jose Maria Barraza He was publicly accused of abandonment by the mother of his future son, Andrea Muñoz, who is very close to giving birth. The young woman went to the program “Magaly TV, the firm” to ask for help because Miguel Barraza’s son has disengaged and no longer gives her money to cover prenatal expenses and what it means to bring a child into the world.

“I am very afraid that something will happen to my son. My pregnancy has been delicate, and that he will do this to us without prior notice… He has told everyone in front of the cameras that he is going to take care of his son… From one day to the next he blocks me and leaves me nothing,” she said, very concerned.

Andrea Muñoz denounces José María Barraza for physical assault

In December 2022, a report was presented on the program “Mgaly Tv, la firme”, where Andrea Muñoz denounced José María Barraza for assault. The 29-year-old girl showed the marks on her body as a result of the physical violence of which she was a victim.

“He physically and psychologically assaulted me while I was pregnant. He was unfaithful to me, he cheated on me, he cheated on me. (…) Once I already lost another life, and not anymore, “said the pregnant woman.